Tata Altroz Dark Edition, Nexon Dark Edition spied ahead of early July launch

Both the Tata Altroz Dark Edition and Tata Nexon Dark Edition sport an all-black colour scheme inside and out.


OverdriveJul 01, 2021 11:15:09 IST

Following encouraging response for the Dark Edition of the Tata Harrier, Tata is expanding its Dark Edition line-up by rolling out stealthier versions of the Altroz and the Nexon. Both the Tata Altroz Dark Edition and Nexon Dark Edition, as the suffix suggests, come with black exterior paint and black alloy wheels. Talking of the Tata Altroz first, it has a blacked-out finish for the grille and the lower bumper. Just like the Tata Harrier, it gets the 'Dark' badging on the front fenders and the Altroz insignia is also finished in black.

The alloy wheels are the same design as on the regular Altroz, but finished in black with the Dark Edition. On the inside, the Altroz Dark Edition gets a blacked-out dashboard with gloss-black trim on the dash. The door pads are also blacked-out and black leatherette seats are carried over from the top-end trims.

The Dark editions of the Tata Altroz and Nexon are expected to command a Rs 20,000 premium. Image: Somnath Chikane

The changes are similar in the case of the Tata Nexon Dark Edition as well. Along with the all-black colour scheme, it gets grey beltline garnishing. The grille, fog lamp housing and lower bumpers are also finished in black, along with blacked-out alloy wheels. On the inside, the Nexon also features an all-black dashboard along with darkened door pads and seats.

Both the Tata Nexon Dark and Tata Altroz Dark editions will be launched in top-spec trims and may command a premium of around Rs 20,000 over corresponding trim levels. Bookings are unofficially open, and the launch is expected on 7 July.

