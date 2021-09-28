tech2 News Staff

Tata Motors has announced it has rolled out the 100,000th unit of its premium hatchback, the Tata Altroz. The Altroz has crossed this milestone inside two years since launch, having been introduced in a big-bang ceremony back in January 2020. The first model to be built on Tata Motors’ ALFA architecture, the Altroz was designed to take on premium hatchback favourites such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo, and with average monthly sales being in the range of 6,000 units, has risen to become one of the highest-selling models in its segment.

In its statement, Tata Motors confirmed it was in March this year that the Altroz found the most takers, with 7,550 units sold in the month. Since then, Tata says the Altroz has averaged 6,000 buyers on a monthly basis, and even edged out the new-gen Hyundai i20 to be the second highest-selling premium hatchback in the country, with Tata claiming the Altroz now holds 20 percent market share in the premium hatchback segment.

Aside from being one of the newer options in its space, the Altroz has benefited from the i20’s struggle to replicate the success of its predecessor, and also holds a unique distinction, as it is the only hatchback currently on sale in India to have received a five-star safety rating from safety watchdog Global NCAP. The Altroz is also the only premium hatchback available with a diesel engine apart from the i20; however, the diesel version accounts for only a fraction of total Altroz sales.

At the time of launch, the Tata Altroz was available with only a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. This year, Tata launched the Altroz iTurbo, which packs a turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine making 110 hp, and further supplemented the range by rolling out the stealthy ‘Dark’ version of the Altroz a few months ago. Prices for the Tata Altroz range from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of its smallest SUV yet, the Tata Punch, in the coming weeks, and recently launched a spruced-up variant of its flagship SUV in the form of the Safari Gold Edition.

