Tae-Jin Park will take over as MD and CEO at Kia India, Kookhyun Shim to retire

Park, executive director and chief sales & business strategy officer, will take over the role of managing director and CEO at Kia India with effect from October 4.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 01, 2021 09:53:29 IST

Kia India has announced the elevation of Tae-Jin Park, executive director and chief sales & business strategy officer, to the role of managing director and CEO, with effect from October 4.

Park will succeed incumbent Kookhyun Shim, who is retiring and moving back to South Korea, the car maker said in a release.

Park has been associated with Kia India since January 2020 and with Kia Corporation company since 1987.

Prior to his association with Kia India, Park served at the headquarters of Kia Corporation as head of operations for the Middle East, Africa and Asia base in Seoul.

Besides, he has also served as the chief sales officer, Kia Mexico.

In his new role, Park will be responsible for company’s growth and market expansion in the country. He will lead the India operations and directly oversee the entire manufacturing, product strategy and development, business planning and sales, the company said.

Park previously served at Kia Corporation HQ as head of operations for the Middle East, Africa and Asia base in Seoul. Image: Kia India

"It is my honour and absolute privilege to lead India operations and take the Kia story in the country forward, building upon the strong foundation laid by Shim. India is a strategic market for Kia and has potential to foster growth for the brand globally," said Park on his elevation to the post.

"In our short journey in India so far, we have achieved many milestones and these achievements are a testament to our commitment of bringing a revolution in the auto industry by making a difference across the entire auto ecosystem. Our ambitious targets will not only challenge us, but will also help us establish India as an important sales, production and research and development hub for Kia," he said.

Shim has played a crucial role in introducing the Kia brand in India. Under his supervision, Kia India completed its manufacturing unit in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and started mass production of vehicles in record time, the company said.

Kia also said that under his dynamic leadership, the company successfully chronicled multiple milestones within a short span in the country.

In his career spanning over three decades, Park has gained immense knowledge of the global business environment and his expertise lies in penetrating new markets, the company stated in the release.

tags

