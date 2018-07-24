Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 24 July, 2018 16:08 IST

Suzuki Motorcycle India to launch V-Strom 650 XT in mid-September: Report

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was first showcased at the Intermot 2016 and made its India debut in 2018.

Suzuki Motorcycle India seems to be on a roll with its launches this year. Shortly after the recent launch of the Suzuki Burgman Street 125cc maxi scooter, Suzuki India will launch the V-Strom 650 XT in the country in September, and not August as reported elsewhere. Sources have informed OVERDRIVE that the launch will take place in early to mid-September, with the exact date yet to be finalised. The 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will be brought in via the CKD route and locally-assembled. This could translate in competitive pricing. If it comes in at our expected price range of Rs 7.75 to 8 lakh (ex-showroom), the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT could take the fight to its primary competitors, the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Benelli TNT 600 GT in India.

Suzuki V Storm

Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT.

Suzuki India has been able to achieve good pricing on the GSX-S750 owing to the same reason — local assembly. The 650 XT will be the third motorcycle from Suzuki big bikes after the Hayabusa, and the GSX-S750 to be locally-assembled. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was first showcased at the Intermot 2016 and made its India debut at the 2018 Auto Expo in February.

Suzuki V Storm 650 1280 White

Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT.

The V-Strom 650 XT brings spoked wheels in 19-inch front an 17-inch rear for more usability off the road. It comes powered by the 650cc V-twin from the popular Suzuki SV 650 sold internationally. Its styling is inspired by the larger V-Strom 1000 which was previously launched in the country.

