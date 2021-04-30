Friday, April 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Suzuki Misano EV roadster concept revealed: A future e-sportscar hiding in plain sight?

Designed by IED Torino and Suzuki, the Suzuki Misano aims to combine the values of a car with those of a motorcycle.


tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2021 10:52:32 IST

The wraps are off the Suzuki Misano EV roadster concept, commissioned by Suzuki from the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy. For decades, Suzuki has been making compact cars as well as a wide range of motorcycles, and to signify the company’s ‘two souls’, Suzuki wanted a concept that would represent the best of both worlds. A team of 24 masters students – from countries including India, Italy, Turkey, France, Lebanon, Israel, Spain, Albania and Belgium – at IED Turin set to work on this concept in 2020, which has been named after the Misano World Circuit motorcycle racetrack.

The Suzuki Misano aims to combine the spirit of a motorcycle with the capability of a car. Image: Suzuki

The Suzuki Misano aims to combine the spirit of a motorcycle with the capability of a car. Image: Suzuki

At 4,000 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and just 1,000 mm in height, the Suzuki Misano is a small, wide and low roadster with two seats, but not in the traditional side-by-side layout. To recreate the motorcycling experience, the Suzuki Misano has a tandem seating layout, with the cockpit offset to the left, and there’s even a small windscreen to add to the two-wheeler effect. In fact, Suzuki went a step ahead and swapped out the steering wheel for a motorcycle handlebar-style yoke!

The driver-side door of the Suzuki Misano features a glass panel to provide a glimpse of the surface the car is on. Image: Suzuki

The driver-side door of the Suzuki Misano features a glass panel to provide a glimpse of the surface the car is on. Image: Suzuki

As a result, there’s only a single rollover hoop on the left side, and the battery pack and a trunk are what you’ll find on the right side of the Misano. However, no details on the battery pack itself or any other technical details have been shared.

In terms of styling, the Suzuki Misano sports clean lines and smooth surfacing, with arrow-shaped LED lights adding some aggression to the face. A glass panel has been incorporated into the door on the driver’s side (there’s no door on the right side), rose gold accents offset the concept’s grey paint scheme, OZ Racing wheels – shod in Pirelli tyres – add volume to the wheel arches and standouts at the back are the slim LED tail-lights and a full-size diffuser.

The Suzuki Misano EV measures in at just 4,000 mm in length. Image: Suzuki

The Suzuki Misano EV measures in at just 4,000 mm in length. Image: Suzuki

There is no word on whether Suzuki envisions the Misano concept as a precursor to a future production sportscar. Suzuki has collaborated with IED in the past, and while the Misano has plenty of show car elements – such as the handlebar in place of a steering wheel – it is also not too far removed from a road-ready sportscar. Suzuki is hoping to make a big push into the world of electric vehicles, and an all-electric sportscar could well reaffirm its image as a maker of compact-yet-fun cars.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Suzuki Hayabusa

New Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh, deliveries start in May 2021

Apr 26, 2021
New Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh, deliveries start in May 2021
Maruti Suzuki announces shutdown at all plants till 9 May to divert oxygen for medical use

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki announces shutdown at all plants till 9 May to divert oxygen for medical use

Apr 28, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021