Tuesday, May 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Suzuki Jimny 5 door expected to make global debut in 2022, get turbo-petrol engine

The much-awaited 5-door Suzuki Jimny is said to be 3,850 mm long, 1,645 mm wide and 1,730 mm tall.


OverdriveMay 18, 2021 12:59:41 IST

A Japanese news outlet has added more credibility to the speculation that a 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is under development. The website claims that Suzuki Japan will introduce a five-door Jimny in its home market in 2022. Further, the longer 4x4 is also expected to feature a more powerful turbo-petrol engine. It is speculated that the Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be launched once Suzuki Japan can better accommodate the surging demand there is of the standard Jimny. With Maruti Suzuki pitching in with Jimny production, sales of the Jimny have surged despite Suzuki withdrawing the 4x4 from many European markets as a personal vehicle.

The company is also developing more variants of the standard Suzuki Jimny. The long-wheelbase version of the Jimny was to be debuted in concept form at the now-cancelled 2021 Tokyo Motor Show, claims the website.

The 5-door Suzuki Jimny will be 3,850 mm long, 1,645 mm wide and 1,730 mm tall. This makes it 300mm longer than the 3-door Jimny, although the width and height remain unchanged. All the added length has been to the wheelbase, which is now 2,550 mm so the 3-door Jimny's approach and departure angles should not be greatly impacted. The front track remains unchanged at 1,395mm as does the rear at 1,405mm. With these numbers, the Jimmy 5-door is still smaller in all regards than the Vitara Brezza.

The long-wheelbase version of the Jimny was to debut in concept form at the now-cancelled 2021 Tokyo Motor Show. Image: Suzuki

The long-wheelbase version of the Jimny was to debut in concept form at the now-cancelled 2021 Tokyo Motor Show. Image: Suzuki

It is claimed that the Suzuki Jimny 5-door will get a new turbo-petrol engine option. This could be an updated version of the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol seen previously on the Baleno RS in India with about 112 hp and 150 Nm. It is also speculated that the Jimny could get the SHVS mild-hybrid system quite common on Maruti Suzuki cars in India. The standard Jimny is powered by the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol which makes 102 hp at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The two gearbox options are a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. On the WLTC test cycle, this version has a fuel efficiency of 13.6 kpl.

This fourth-gen Jimny continues with a ladder frame construction, sat on live axles at both ends, which will continue with the longer wheelbase version. There is the AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a low-range transfer case as well as a brake-based limited-slip differential. A hill-hold and hill-descent function is also available. The Jimny in three-door form has a 27-degree approach, 28-degree ramp break-over and 48-degree departure angle. Ground clearance is 210 mm.

There is still no confirmation on whether the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be sold in India, given that this is expected to be a niche offering by Maruti Suzuki's standards. Although with local production beginning in a similar spec to other Maruti Suzuki offerings, and a more appealing five-door version in the works, the chances for an Indian launch for the Jimny look quite strong. If launched, we expect the Suzuki Jimny 5-door to be priced above the Vitara Brezza.

Source

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door specifications surface online, to have 2,550 mm wheelbase

Apr 19, 2021
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door specifications surface online, to have 2,550 mm wheelbase
Maruti Suzuki starts export of India-made Jimny 4x4 SUV: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki starts export of India-made Jimny 4x4 SUV: All you need to know

Jan 21, 2021
Maruti Suzuki evaluating the Jimny 4x4 for India, confirms MSIL’s Shashank Srivastava

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki evaluating the Jimny 4x4 for India, confirms MSIL’s Shashank Srivastava

Feb 22, 2021
Suzuki Jimny and Jimny Sierra brochures leaked ahead of official launch in Japan on 5 July

Auto

Suzuki Jimny and Jimny Sierra brochures leaked ahead of official launch in Japan on 5 July

Jun 12, 2018
New Suzuki Jimny goes official with new 1.5-litre engine, updated 4WD drivetrain

Maruti Suzuki

New Suzuki Jimny goes official with new 1.5-litre engine, updated 4WD drivetrain

Jul 09, 2018
Suzuki reveals European spec double door version of its upcoming Jimny SUV

Jimny

Suzuki reveals European spec double door version of its upcoming Jimny SUV

Jun 19, 2018

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021