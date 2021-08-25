Wednesday, August 25, 2021Back to
Stellantis and Foxconn ‘Mobile Drive’ JV to produce smart cockpit for future vehicles

Stellantis has joined hands with electronics giant Foxconn to make a smart cockpit that will feature navigation, voice assistance and payment services.


Agence France-PresseAug 25, 2021 09:51:17 IST

Global auto group Stellantis and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn unveiled a joint venture on Tuesday to make a "smart cockpit" for cars that will feature navigation, voice assistance and payment services.

The US-European automaker was formed in a merger between France's Peugeot and the US-Italian company Fiat Chrysler earlier this year, with a stable that includes Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati.

Stellantis and Foxconn will make the smart cockpits available to other carmakers as well. Image: Stellantis

The joint venture with Foxconn, named Mobile Drive, and will make the smart cockpits available to other carmakers.

"Its roadmap of software innovations will include artificial intelligence-based applications, navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce store operations, and payment services integration, amongst others," the companies said in a joint statement.

Foxconn, more famous for assembling Apple's iPhone, is trying to diversify into the auto business.

Stellantis plans to invest 30 billion euros in electric vehicles and new software over the next four years.

