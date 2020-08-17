Overdrive

Indian helmet manufacturer Steelbird has launched a unique hands-free face shield called IGN-1 HF Static Face Shield. The highlight of this face shield is that the user can connect the face shield to his/her smartphone, with the help of a cable. The face shield has an inbuilt speaker, which can double up as an over the ear headphone, helping you access phone calls and also listen to music. Steelbird has priced the IGN-1 HF Static Face Shield at Rs 1,879.

The company mentions that its handsfree shield will help the user avoid contact with their smartphone, which is one of the carriers of COVID-19. Steelbird is offering the IGN-1 HF on Amazon and Flipkart, also listed on its official website.

The Steelbird IGN-1 HF Static Face Shield does not need a battery and is compatible with all the mobile phones, provided they have a 3.5mm speaker jack. The device comes with adjustable ear pads to suit any individual ear's size and position. Further, shield claims to offer high-quality sound and noise cancellation through a single directional microphone. The fact that it is IP5 water resistant makes it waterproof as well.