Indian helmet manufacturer Steelbird has launched a unique hands-free face shield called IGN-1 HF Static Face Shield. The highlight of this face shield is that the user can connect the face shield to his/her smartphone, with the help of a cable. The face shield has an inbuilt speaker, which can double up as an over the ear headphone, helping you access phone calls and also listen to music. Steelbird has priced the IGN-1 HF Static Face Shield at Rs 1,879.
The company mentions that its handsfree shield will help the user avoid contact with their smartphone, which is one of the carriers of COVID-19. Steelbird is offering the IGN-1 HF on Amazon and Flipkart, also listed on its official website.
The Steelbird IGN-1 HF Static Face Shield does not need a battery and is compatible with all the mobile phones, provided they have a 3.5mm speaker jack. The device comes with adjustable ear pads to suit any individual ear's size and position. Further, shield claims to offer high-quality sound and noise cancellation through a single directional microphone. The fact that it is IP5 water resistant makes it waterproof as well.
"With the widespread of Coronavirus, we thought of coming with a product that gives 360-degree protection to people. So, we innovated IGN-1 HF Static Face Shield, which is a first of its kind revolutionary hands-free face shield. This face shield will not only help you to save yourself from coronavirus infection but you can also pick or receive a phone call and speak to the caller through the inbuilt Battery-less speakers and microphone system. One can also enjoy music through the Face Shield." commented, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Group.
Earlier this year Steelbird entered into the medical devices segment with the launched of different types of face shields. Apart from the face shields, Steelbird has recently launched the Herbal Immunity Booster SHOTs and N95 Masks.
