Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Agence France-Presse 14 August, 2018 12:33 IST

South Korea bans recalled BMWs from streets after reports of engine fires

BMW Korea started recalling 1,06,000 vehicles with an EGR module, which it says caused recent fires.

South Korea on Tuesday temporarily banned from the streets all recalled BMW cars that have not yet passed safety checks following a spate of engine fires.

BMW Korea last month started recalling 1,06,000 vehicles with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) module, which it says caused the recent fires. The recall applies to 42 models, all with diesel engines.

An average 7,000 cars have been inspected every day but some 27,000 vehicles had not yet been checked by late Monday, the transport ministry said in a press statement, leaving some 20,000 cars to be hit when the measure takes effect on Tuesday midnight.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Once the ban comes into effect, drivers are forbidden from driving their vehicles unless they are taking them to be tested, the statement said, with a senior official telling Yonhap drivers would be liable in the event of a fire.

Images of BMW vehicles bursting into flames have made headlines in South Korea recently, with Yonhap reporting 39 cases so far this year and some parking lots refusing to accept the cars because of fears they could catch fire.

BMW is facing a series of legal actions over the issue in the country, and has said the problem was "not Korea specific".

In South Korea, six out of 10 imported cars are from Germany, with BMW selling nearly 39,000 in the first six months of this year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

NewsTracker

Harley-Davidson seeks partner with manufacturing footprint to make lightweight motorcycles in India

Aug 07, 2018

BMW

BMW to invest €1 billion in a new car factory in eastern Hungary

Jul 31, 2018

KickingAround

Asian Games 2018: Son Heung-min agrees deal with Tottenham, will miss beginning of Premier League to play for South Korea

Aug 01, 2018

Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9's leaked poster reveals that it will have a headphone jack

Aug 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Russia, China challenge US bid to slap two North Korean entities with sanctions, ask UN Security Council to intervene

Aug 10, 2018

KickingAround

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic to stay on with national team after strong showing at Russia World Cup

Aug 10, 2018

science

Space Force

NASA administrator to support Trump's 'Space Force', if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018

E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes can change cells in the lungs, lower defence against infection

Aug 14, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX vows to send first astronauts into orbit in April 2019

Aug 14, 2018