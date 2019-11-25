Tech2 News Staff

The facelifted Skoda Superb sedan is expected to be unveiled in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. A set of spy photos have emerged which show the car undergoing what looks like homologation/emissions testing ahead of its launch. The car gets some minor but tasteful updates both outside and inside, with the biggest changes reserved for under the hood. It gets a plug-in hybrid option for the first time internationally, which we're hoping will make its way to India eventually.

As for the physical changes, the butterfly grille now has a thick chrome strip running over it while the headlamps are slimmer and full matrix LED units with new elements. Also new is the front bumper. The air dam is wider and stretches the entire length of the car, also housing the wide LED fog lamps. ets the wide Skoda lettering seen on the Scala while the tail lamps now have new detailing. Most notable is the thin chrome strip that runs the entire length of the rear, cutting through the lights, which now have sequential turn indicators. The rear bumper too has been redesigned with new grey inserts. The side profile remains identical, just with new split chrome badging on the fenders and doors. There new alloy wheel designs as well.

The interior's biggest addition is the Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, VW's newest infotainment system and new chrome and other trim designs around the cabin. Expect the same 1.8 TSI and as earlier but in BSVI guise. The iV variant could also make a lot of sense for India given that we are unlikely to get the diesel option in the BSVI era.

