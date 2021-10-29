Friday, October 29, 2021Back to
Skoda Slavia world premiere confirmed for 18 November, midsize sedan set for India launch in early 2022

Set to be the third model based on the Volkswagen Group’s India-specific MQB A0 IN platform, the Skoda Slavia will take on the likes of the Honda City and Hyundai Verna.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2021 13:19:29 IST

It’s official: the Skoda Slavia will make its world premiere in India on 18 November. The Skoda Slavia will be the third model to use the Volkswagen Group’s tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform – the first two being the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun midsize SUVs – and is likely to be launched early in 2022. A few days ago, Skoda revealed the Slavia will measure 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and 1,487 mm in height, making it one of the biggest sedans in its class. The Slavia’s 2,651 mm wheelbase is also among the largest in the midsize sedan segment.

The Skoda Slavia will be among the biggest midsize sedans on sale in India. Image: Skoda

The Slavia name, says Skoda, has been chosen as an ode to its past, as company founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement had marketed their own bicycles under the same name in 1896. While the company has refrained from giving too much away at this point, it says the Slavia will be ‘an elegant, powerful and safe saloon car’ that will follow in the footsteps of the bigger, more powerful and more luxurious Skoda Octavia and Skoda Superb sedans. Tech2 understands that with the Slavia, Skoda will focus equally on driving pleasure as well as rear seat comfort, with space for rear passengers being among the top priorities for the company.

Expect to see an interior similar to that of the Kushaq with several elements – such as the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system two-spoke steering wheel, a touch-sensitive climate control panel and vital control switches – to be carried over from the midsize SUV, but Skoda is likely to add some more feel-good features to the Slavia. Six airbags will be offered on the top-spec trims of the Slavia.

The Skoda Slavia will be offered with 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engine options. Image: Skoda

Just like the Kushaq, the Skoda Slavia, too, will be offered will be two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI that makes 110 hp and 175 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI producing 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual will be available with both engines; the 1.0 TSI will have the option of a six-speed torque convertor automatic, while the 1.5 TSI – aimed at driving enthusiasts – will be available with a seven-speed DSG automatic (with paddle shifters). There will be no diesel engine on offer, but the 1.5-litre TSI will feature active cylinder deactivation tech, which will help boost fuel efficiency.

Expect Skoda Slavia prices to range from Rs 10-17 lakh (ex-showroom), which will enable it to go head-on against the fifth-generation Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the upcoming Toyota Belta. It will also compete against its cousin from Volkswagen, which will be based on the same platform, and will be launched a little after the Slavia.

