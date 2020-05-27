Overdrive

Skoda India has launched the BSVI-compliant Skoda Rapid TSI sedan with prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh, ex-showroom. This is for the base Rider trim. The variant list of the Rapid has now been expanded further with the introduction of the Ambition, Onya and Monte Carlo trim levels.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor in the Rapid makes 11oPS and 175 Nm. With the six-speed manual, this motor can return 18.97 kmpl. A six-speed torque-convertor is also on offer.

Notable features are a new 8-inch Android infotainment system, a dual tone leatherette interior for the Onyx and green-tinted glass. The Ambition trim costs Rs 9.99 lakh, the Onyx comes in at Rs 10.19. The Style version costs Rs 11.49 lakh while the Monte Carlo costs 11.79 lakh. There are numerous paint options unique to each trim level. Further certain colours can be had with contrasting dark elements.

The Rapid will compete with the recently launched Hyundai Verna facelift, the upcoming new-gen Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Volkswagen Vento TSI