Skoda India has now launched an automatic version of the Skoda Rapid TSI. This gearbox is available on all variants of the Skoda Rapid TSI. Prices start at Rs 9.49 lakh for the Rider Plus, and go up to Rs 13.29 lakh for the Monte Carlo. The Ambition, Onyx and Style variants cost Rs 11.29 lakh, RS 11.49 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Bookings for the Rapid automatic have already begun with a refundable deposit of Rs 25,000 at all Skoda dealerships or online on the Skoda India website. Deliveries of the Rapir AT will begin on 18 September.

This unit is the same Aisin-sourced six-speed torque-converter unit that is available in the BSVI Volkswagen Polo GT. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor in the Rapid makes 11oPS and 175 Nm. With the six-speed manual, this motor can return 18.97 kmpl, which drops to 16.42 kmpl with the automatic. Having said that, Skoda claims that the Rapid AT is still 9 percent more fuel-efficient than the earlier 1.6 MPI.

There are numerous paint options unique to each trim level. Further certain colours can be had with contrasting dark elements. Notable features are a new 8 inch Android infotainment system, a dual-tone leatherette interior for the Onyx, height adjust for the driver and green-tinted glass for the top-trims. The base Rider Plus comes equipped with kit like all four one-touch power windows, auto climate control, rear AC vents, central locking, powered ORVMs, adjustable steering and two airbags.

Prices for the automatic variants of the Rapid have increased between Rs 1.3 to Rs 1.5 lakh over their manual counterparts. However, with the Rapid Rider Plus it continues to undercut its competition like the Ciaz and even its twin, the Volkswagen Vento.