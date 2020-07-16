Overdrive

After we first reported that Skoda has stopped taking orders for the popular Rapid Rider base variant, the speculated Rider Plus variant has been made available at Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Rider Plus adds to the standard features list with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and SmartLink integration, further bridging the gap to the next variant up, the Ambition, which is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Skoda has confirmed that the Rider Plus variant will be the new base variant until outstanding orders for the Rider are fulfilled, which the company expects to happen by September, post which bookings for the Rider will reopen.

The new base variant is also available in two more colours than the Rider, adding Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown to the Candy White and Carbon Steel shades that were available. The Rider Plus is also reported to feature tweaked exterior design trim, in the form of chrome window garnish, stickering on the side and trunk lip garnish. The Rider Plus will continue to offer stainless steel scuff plates on the door sills, in addition to the dual-tone interiors, and a fairly competent list of standard features. These include all four one-touch power windows, auto climate control, rear AC vents, central locking, powered ORVMs, adjustable steering and two airbags to name the highlights. At first glance, it appears one will still have to step up to the Ambition variant to benefit from a driver's seat with height adjustability for one.

The Rider Plus is powered by the same 1-litre TSI engine making 110PS/175Nm torque, as tested by us in the Rapid Monte Carlo variant, with performance that matches the best-in-class. With the Rider Plus, Skoda will hope to continue to capitalise on the value-for-money aspect of the base variant Rider, with its pricing smack bang in the neighbourhood of compact sedans and hatchbacks.