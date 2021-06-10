Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Today is the day - Skoda will finally launch the fourth-generation Octavia in India, with the price announcement just around the corner. In view of the terrifying spike in COVID-19 cases across India, Skoda had decided to delay the launch of the new-generation Octavia, which is one of four models the company has lined up for the Indian market in 2021, originally slated for an April launch. The Octavia precedes the launch of the Skoda Kushaq midsize SUV, a vital model for the Volkswagen Group on the whole.

The previous-generation Skoda Octavia was discontinued before BS6 emission norms came into force in 2020, and the Octavia nameplate has been missing from the company’s India portfolio ever since.

Announcing the decision to delay the launch of the new Octavia early in April, Hollis had said, “Sometimes, it’s important to take a pause and come back stronger. We at Skoda Auto have postponed the launch of the all-new Skoda Octavia until the current situation improves. We will keep you updated on the launch developments. Stay safe and let us do our part to fight this virus.”

Production of the new Octavia has already begun in India. The first unit of the 2021 Skoda Octavia rolled out of the company’s facility in Shendra, Aurangabad, at the start of April.

To recap, the new Skoda Octavia will be available only with a petrol engine option at the time of launch. However, Skoda has previously said it would evaluate demand for diesels in the higher segments and could potentially bring back diesel engine options for its larger offerings including the Octavia.