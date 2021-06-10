Thursday, June 10, 2021Back to
Skoda Octavia India launch LIVE updates: Price announcement expected in a few minutes, see more details

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2021 14:42:34 IST

At launch, the 2021 Skoda Octavia will only be available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and seven-speed DSG.

  • 14:47 (IST)

    New Skoda Octavia review: Fourth-generation sedan evolves into a Superb for drivers- Technology News, Firstpost

    Let the sticker shock flow over you. Once you’re over it, you’ll be surprised at the package Skoda has delivered.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 14:46 (IST)

    New Skoda Octavia fuel efficiency figure

    The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure for the 2021 Skoda Octavia is 15.81 kpl. 

  • 14:45 (IST)

    New Skoda Octavia interior

    On the inside, the new Skoda Octavia adopts a minimal-yet-high-tech approach. Don't miss the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the full digital 'Virtual Cockpit' instruments display and the small switch for the drive-by-wire transmission.

  • 14:41 (IST)

    L&K variant of the new Octavia packs more feel-good features

    While both variants of the new Skoda Octavia are well-equipped, the top-spec L&K version brings more goodies to the table. Here's how the two variants differ in terms of comfort and convenience features.

  • 14:39 (IST)

    Two variants at launch

    For now, buyers will be able to choose between two variants of the new Skoda Octavia - Style and the fully-loaded Laurin & Klement (L&K). Check out some of the exterior design and safety features on offer with each trim.

  • 14:38 (IST)

    New Octavia: Tech specs

    Here's a detailed look at the technical specifications of the new Skoda Octavia. Note kerb weight for the new sedan is a little over 1.4 tonnes, and there's a minor difference in weight for the two variants on account of more equipment on the higher-spec model.

  • 14:36 (IST)

    Single powertrain option at launch

    For now, the new Skoda Octavia will only be available with a 2.0-litre, 190 hp TSI turbo-petrol engine; a seven-speed DSG automatic is standard. Skoda is evaluating bringing diesel engines back for its bigger models (including the Octavia), and it's likely that the carmaker will also introduce a smaller 1.5-litre TSI option going forward.

  • 14:24 (IST)

    2021 Skoda Octavia is bigger

    On the outside, the new Skoda Octavia is notably larger than the third-gen model it replaces. Here's a closer look at its dimensions. 

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Four generations of the Skoda Octavia

    Here's a look at all iterations of the Skoda Octavia till date, including the fourth-gen model being launched today. Some of you may remember the second-gen Octavia was actually launched as the 'Laura' in India.

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Octavia kicked off Skoda's India journey

    The first modern-day iteration of the Skoda Octavia came out internationally in 1996, and was the car that got Skoda's India journey underway in 2001. 

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Welcome to the India launch of the 2021 Skoda Octavia!

    Good afternoon, boys and girls. We're bringing you updates of the launch of the new Skoda Octavia in India, with the price announcement for the sedan just around the corner. While we await the announcement, we'll tell you all you need to know about the new Octy. Stay tuned!

Today is the day - Skoda will finally launch the fourth-generation Octavia in India, with the price announcement just around the corner. In view of the terrifying spike in COVID-19 cases across India, Skoda had decided to delay the launch of the new-generation Octavia, which is one of four models the company has lined up for the Indian market in 2021, originally slated for an April launch. The Octavia precedes the launch of the Skoda Kushaq midsize SUV, a vital model for the Volkswagen Group on the whole.

The previous-generation Skoda Octavia was discontinued before BS6 emission norms came into force in 2020, and the Octavia nameplate has been missing from the company’s India portfolio ever since.

Announcing the decision to delay the launch of the new Octavia early in April, Hollis had said, “Sometimes, it’s important to take a pause and come back stronger. We at Skoda Auto have postponed the launch of the all-new Skoda Octavia until the current situation improves. We will keep you updated on the launch developments. Stay safe and let us do our part to fight this virus.”

Production of the new Octavia has already begun in India. The first unit of the 2021 Skoda Octavia rolled out of the company’s facility in Shendra, Aurangabad, at the start of April.

To recap, the new Skoda Octavia will be available only with a petrol engine option at the time of launch. However, Skoda has previously said it would evaluate demand for diesels in the higher segments and could potentially bring back diesel engine options for its larger offerings including the Octavia.



