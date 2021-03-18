Thursday, March 18, 2021Back to
Skoda Kushaq world premiere highlights: Pictures, dimensions, features, powertrains revealed

tech2 News StaffMar 18, 2021 16:26:05 IST

The Skoda Kushaq is set to be launched by mid-2021 and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

  • 16:22 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq SUV revealed in production form ahead of mid-2021 launch- Technology News, Firstpost

    The Skoda Kushaq will be available with two turbo-petrol engine options and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 16:15 (IST)

  • 16:14 (IST)

    The Skoda Kushaq will be available in five colour options

  • 16:13 (IST)

    The Skoda Kushaq will come with support for My Skoda Connect app for connectivity

  • 16:11 (IST)

    The Skoda Kushaq has ventilated front seats

  • 16:10 (IST)

  • 16:10 (IST)

    The two TSI engine options of the Skoda Kushaq:

  • 16:09 (IST)

    The Skoda Kushaq will come with two TSI – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre – engines

  • 16:07 (IST)

    The Skoda Kushaq will have a ground clearance of 188 m

  • 16:07 (IST)

    A peek into Skoda Kushaq's interiors

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq design teased

  • 16:01 (IST)

    The Skoda Kushaq has a 385-litre boot

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Gurpratap Boparai, MD Skoda India says the tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform will be the backbone for the company going forward, and will form the basis for several future models

  • 15:57 (IST)

  • 15:56 (IST)

    India 2.0 is Skoda India's Euro 1 billion project 

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Skoda has delivered over 1 million vehicles worldwide in 2020

  • 15:51 (IST)

    Skoda India has announced taht the 1.0 litre TSI as well as the 1.5-litre TSI engine (both available with the Kushaq) will be made in India

  • 15:48 (IST)

  • 15:46 (IST)

  • 15:46 (IST)

  • 15:39 (IST)

    The Skoda Kushaq official design sketch reveals the SUV's interiors

     

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Wondering what 'Kushaq' means?

  • 15:35 (IST)

    We are at the venue and waiting for the covers to come off the Skoda Kushaq

  • 15:31 (IST)

    There's 15 more minutes to go for the Skoda Kushaq world premiere 

  • 15:13 (IST)

    Last month, Skoda released sketches of the production-spec Kushaq

  • 14:55 (IST)

    The Kushaq is easily one of the most eagerly-anticipated new vehicle launches of 2021

    The Skoda Kushaq SUV is the first model to be rolled out under the VW Group’s ambitious India 2.0 plan, and will be followed by other models from the group, including the Volkswagen Taigun (also set for launch by mid-2021) and replacements for the Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento, both of which are expected to debut before the end of 2021.

  • 14:36 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq world premier

    Welcome to our live coverage of the world premiere of the new midsize SUV by Skoda. The Kushaq is easily one of the most eagerly-anticipated new vehicle launches of 2021, and is vital for the Volkswagen Group’s future in India. Stay tuned as we bring you more details and the prices, straight from the launch.

Today is the big day – after a fairly long wait, it’s time for the unveil of the Skoda Kushaq. The Kushaq is easily one of the most eagerly-anticipated new vehicle launches of 2021, and is vital for the Volkswagen Group’s future in India. The Skoda Kushaq SUV is the first model to be rolled out under the VW Group’s ambitious India 2.0 plan, and will be followed by other models from the group, including the Volkswagen Taigun (also set for launch by mid-2021) and replacements for the Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento, both of which are expected to debut before the end of 2021.

The production-spec Skoda Kushaq is expected to retain most of the Vision IN concept’s design and styling cues, save for some of the show car flourishes. It will borrow design elements from bigger Skoda SUVs such as the Karoq and Kodiaq, and you can expect to see split LED headlight clusters, crystalline-effect LED tail-lights, skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky alloy wheels.

The Kushaq is based on the Volkswagen Group’s tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans.

Skoda has previously confirmed higher-spec versions of the Kushaq will come with auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

Skoda has also confirmed the Kushaq will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG).



