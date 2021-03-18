tech2 News Staff

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV has made its world premiere today in Mumbai, giving the world its first look at Skoda’s brand-new midsize SUV for the Indian market. It was previewed in concept form as the Vision IN at the Volkswagen Group Night in Delhi last year, and is the group’s first model to roll out under VW’s ambitious India 2.0 plan. Underpinning the Skoda Kushaq is a tailored-for-India platform, and the midsize SUV is set to go up against formidable rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos when it is launched in the coming months.

2021 Skoda Kushaq design and platform details

Skoda Kushaq images confirm the production-spec SUV retains most of the Vision IN concept’s design and styling cues, barring some of the excessive show car flourishes. It heavily borrows design elements from bigger Skoda SUVs such as the Karoq and Kodiaq, and has a distinctive face with split LED headlight clusters and the signature Skoda grille. Other notable design elements include crystal-effect LED tail-lights, front and rear skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky alloy wheels.

The Kushaq is based on Volkswagen AG’s customised-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which are due at the end of this year. The Skoda Kushaq has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta.

2021 Skoda Kushaq interior and features

While it understandably isn’t quite as futuristic and minimal as the Vision IN concept’s, the Skoda Kushaq’s interior still has plenty of talking points. Taking centre stage on the dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard layout itself is somewhat similar to that of its cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun, and the centre console appears to be identical to the VW’s.

Top-spec Skoda Kushaq variants will be equipped with auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

The Skoda #Kushaq has a 385-litre boot, which goes up to 1,405 litres with the rear seats folded down. @SkodaIndia pic.twitter.com/F3iv4kEn9G — Tech2 (@tech2eets) March 18, 2021

2021 Skoda Kushaq engine and gearbox details

The Skoda Kushaq will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Kushaq will not be offered with a diesel engine option.

Ventilated front seats, cooled glovebox, wireless phone charging, a large touchscreen infotainment system and ambient lighting are some of the highlights of the @SkodaIndia #Kushaq's interior. pic.twitter.com/Mjzt5wVLFu — Tech2 (@tech2eets) March 18, 2021

Expected 2021 Skoda Kushaq price and rivals

With over 90 percent localisation from the get-go, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to be launched at an aggressive price. Expect Skoda Kushaq prices to start at just under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which will give it the momentum it needs to battle established players in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.