A few months after its market launch, the Skoda Kushaq is all set to receive a vital update that will bring more features to the top-spec automatic versions of the midsize SUV. Launched mid-2021, the Kushaq – being the first model to emerge from the Volkswagen Group’s ambitious India 2.0 project – has so far only been equipped with two airbags in range-topping automatic form, but that will soon change, with Skoda set to add a new, top-end automatic version of the Kushaq that will have six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) in the coming weeks.

Six airbags and TPMS have been on offer on the top-spec Kushaq Style trim since launch, but the fully-loaded Kushaq Style automatic introduced at launch didn’t have the additional safety kit, which helped Skoda keep prices in check. Other safety features on the Skoda Kushaq includes electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, traction control, a reverse camera, auto headlights and wipers, multi-collision braking, and hill start assist.

There are two engine options available with the Skoda Kushaq: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 115 hp and 175 Nm, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The former is available with a choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, while the latter is available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Kushaq's mechanical sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun, will be launched on 23 September.

