The Skoda Kushaq launch will take place in the month of June, Tech2 learned at the world premiere of the midsize SUV. A vital cog in the Volkswagen Group’s plans for India, the Kushaq is the first model to be introduced under the company’s comprehensive India 2.0 project, and enters the crowded midsize SUV space, which, according to Skoda, is estimated to grow by well over 80 percent by 2029. Company officials confirmed the Skoda Kushaq price reveal will take place in the second half of June, with deliveries set to begin in July.

This news was also confirmed by Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, this morning on Twitter.

Thanks to everyone for all your feedback on the Kushaq and the launch event. It’s great to have so many responses. Just to clarify the final prices will be announced in June and the car will go on sale a month later. Many other queries can be answered by checking out the reviews. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) March 19, 2021

The Kushaq is based on Volkswagen AG’s customised-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which are due at the end of this year. The Skoda Kushaq has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta.

The production-spec Skoda Kushaq SUV retains most of the Vision IN concept’s design and styling cues, barring some of the obvious show car flourishes. It heavily borrows design elements from bigger Skoda SUVs such as the Karoq and Kodiaq and has a distinctive face with a split LED headlight cluster and the signature Skoda grille. Other notable design elements include crystal-effect LED tail-lights, front and rear skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Skoda Kushaq’s ground clearance is rated at 188 mm, and it has a 385-litre boot.

While it understandably isn’t quite as futuristic and minimal as the Vision IN concept’s, the Skoda Kushaq’s interior still has plenty of talking points. Taking centre stage on the dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard layout itself is somewhat similar to that of its cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun, and the centre console appears to be identical to the VW’s.

There will be a total of three Skoda Kushaq variants to choose from – Active, Ambition and Style. Top-spec Skoda Kushaq variants will be equipped with auto climate control, ventilated front seats, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

The Skoda Kushaq will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Kushaq will not be offered with a diesel engine option.

With over 90 percent localisation from the get-go, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to be launched at an aggressive price. Expect Skoda Kushaq prices to range from Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom), which will give it the momentum it needs to battle established players in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.