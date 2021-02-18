tech2 News Staff

The road-ready Skoda Kushaq has been previewed in official sketches that give us a glimpse of its exterior design. Showcased in concept form as the Vision IN last year, Skoda’s brand-new midsize SUV will make its world premiere on 18 March, 2021, and with exactly a month to go for it debut, the Czech carmaker has provided a peek at its latest offering for India in these new sketches, which confirm a number of the Kushaq’s exterior design details. Let’s take a closer look at these sketches.

New Skoda Kushaq images reveal Vision IN link

Of the two midsize SUVs unveiled at the Volkswagen Group Night in New Delhi in February 2020, it was the Skoda Vision IN that was clearly a concept, with the Volkswagen Taigun being showcased in near-production form. The Vision IN featured a number of show car elements (including an illuminated grille and a large crystal on its dashboard), but it was known that the production-spec midsize SUV would stay largely true to the concept’s design. And the sketches all but confirm the Skoda Kushaq’s likeness to the Vision IN.

Unlike most Skoda SUVs, the Kushaq has a more imposing face, with split LED headlight clusters, the signature Skoda grille, angular front air intakes and a three-slot skid plate. Along the side, the silhouette and surfacing mirror the Vision IN’s, and at the back, horizontal LED tail-lights accentuate the Kushaq’s width, while the rear bumper features a three-slot skid plate and faux vents. All in, it’s unmistakably a Skoda, but one that has been tailored specifically to appeal to buyers in India’s heavily-crowded midsize SUV space.

2021 Skoda Kushaq platform and dimensions

The Kushaq is based on Volkswagen AG’s tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content, and will also form the base for the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which are due at the end of this year. While overall dimensions for the Kushaq haven’t been revealed yet, Skoda has said the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, which is 41 mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta. A longer wheelbase should translate into a roomier cabin for the Kushaq.

2021 Skoda Kushaq interior and features

While it won’t be quite as futuristic and minimalistic as the Vision IN, the Skoda Kushaq’s interior will still draw plenty of attention. Taking pride of place on the dashboard will be a large touchscreen infotainment system, and there will also be a digital instruments display. Skoda has confirmed higher-spec versions will come with auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

2021 Skoda Kushaq engine and gearbox details

Skoda has also confirmed the Kushaq will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a 6-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Kushaq will not be offered with a diesel engine option.

Expected 2021 Skoda Kushaq price and rivals

With a high level of localisation from the get-go, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to have an aggressive price tag. Expect Skoda Kushaq prices to start just under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which will give it the momentum it needs to battle established players in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.