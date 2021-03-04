tech2 News Staff

The Skoda Kushaq’s interior has been previewed in official design sketches released today. So far, it was known that the Kushaq – the production version of the Vision IN concept – would stay largely true to the show car on the outside, but it was the interior of the Vision IN that was more concept-like, and the sketches confirm the Kushaq’s interior is notably watered-down. That said, the sketches also provide a glimpse at some of the Kushaq’s features. Let us take a look.

2021 Skoda Kushaq interior and features

While it isn’t quite as futuristic and minimalistic as the Vision IN concept’s (no crystalline elements in here), the Skoda Kushaq’s interior will still draw plenty of attention. Taking pride of place on the dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and also present are a digital instruments display and body-coloured trim elements. The two-spoke steering wheel features scroll wheels and buttons for several vital functions. The dashboard layout itself is somewhat similar to that of its cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun, and the centre console appears to be a straight lift from the VW.

Skoda has previously confirmed higher-spec versions will come with auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

2021 Skoda Kushaq design and platform details

As seen in shots of the camouflaged SUV, it’s clear that the production-spec Skoda Kushaq will retain most of the Vision IN concept’s design and styling cues, save for some of the show car flourishes. It will borrow design elements from bigger Skoda SUVs such as the Karoq and Kodiaq, and you can expect to see split LED headlight clusters, crystalline-effect LED tail-lights, skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky alloy wheels.

The Kushaq is based on Volkswagen AG’s tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which are due at the end of this year. While overall dimensions for the Kushaq haven’t been revealed yet, Skoda has said the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta. A longer wheelbase should translate into a roomier cabin for the Kushaq.

2021 Skoda Kushaq engine and gearbox details

Skoda has also confirmed the Kushaq will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a 6-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Kushaq will not be offered with a diesel engine option.

Expected 2021 Skoda Kushaq price and rivals

With a high level of localisation from the get-go, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to have an aggressive price tag. Expect Skoda Kushaq prices to start just under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which will give it the momentum it needs to battle established players in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.