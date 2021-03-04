Thursday, March 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Skoda Kushaq interior previewed in design sketches, SUV to debut on 18 March

Taking pride of place on the dashboard of the Skoda Kushaq is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.


tech2 News StaffMar 04, 2021 11:28:44 IST

The Skoda Kushaq’s interior has been previewed in official design sketches released today. So far, it was known that the Kushaq – the production version of the Vision IN concept – would stay largely true to the show car on the outside, but it was the interior of the Vision IN that was more concept-like, and the sketches confirm the Kushaq’s interior is notably watered-down. That said, the sketches also provide a glimpse at some of the Kushaq’s features. Let us take a look.

2021 Skoda Kushaq interior and features

While it isn’t quite as futuristic and minimalistic as the Vision IN concept’s (no crystalline elements in here), the Skoda Kushaq’s interior will still draw plenty of attention. Taking pride of place on the dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and also present are a digital instruments display and body-coloured trim elements. The two-spoke steering wheel features scroll wheels and buttons for several vital functions. The dashboard layout itself is somewhat similar to that of its cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun, and the centre console appears to be a straight lift from the VW.

Skoda Kushaq interior previewed in design sketches, SUV to debut on 18 March

The Skoda Kushaq gets a twin-screen setup on the inside. Image: Skoda

Skoda has previously confirmed higher-spec versions will come with auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor.

2021 Skoda Kushaq design and platform details

As seen in shots of the camouflaged SUV, it’s clear that the production-spec Skoda Kushaq will retain most of the Vision IN concept’s design and styling cues, save for some of the show car flourishes. It will borrow design elements from bigger Skoda SUVs such as the Karoq and Kodiaq, and you can expect to see split LED headlight clusters, crystalline-effect LED tail-lights, skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky alloy wheels.

The Kushaq is based on Volkswagen AG’s tailored-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which are due at the end of this year. While overall dimensions for the Kushaq haven’t been revealed yet, Skoda has said the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta. A longer wheelbase should translate into a roomier cabin for the Kushaq.

2021 Skoda Kushaq engine and gearbox details

Skoda has also confirmed the Kushaq will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a 6-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Kushaq will not be offered with a diesel engine option.

Expected 2021 Skoda Kushaq price and rivals

With a high level of localisation from the get-go, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to have an aggressive price tag. Expect Skoda Kushaq prices to start just under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which will give it the momentum it needs to battle established players in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq previewed in official sketches ahead of world premiere on 18 March

Feb 18, 2021
Skoda Kushaq previewed in official sketches ahead of world premiere on 18 March
Production-spec Skoda Kushaq world premiere scheduled for 18 March

Skoda Kushaq

Production-spec Skoda Kushaq world premiere scheduled for 18 March

Feb 17, 2021

science

Spectrograph built, developed indigenously commissioned for upcoming Devasthal telescope near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph built, developed indigenously commissioned for upcoming Devasthal telescope near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021