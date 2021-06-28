Monday, June 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Skoda Kushaq India launch highlights: Prices for Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival start at Rs 10.50 lakh

tech2 News StaffJun 28, 2021 11:13:07 IST

2021 Skoda Kushaq India launch LIVE updates: Creta, Seltos-rivalling SUV’s expected price, specs, features, variants.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq: Prices

    Here are the prices for the Skoda Kushaq! The range starts at Rs 10.50 lakh for the entry-level Active version. 

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq: Prices

    Here are the prices for the Skoda Kushaq! The range starts at Rs 10.50 lakh for the entry-level Active version. 

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq: Colour options

    There will be a total of five colours to choose from with the Skoda Kushaq. 

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq: Engines and gearbox options

    Two turbo-petrol engine options for the Skoda Kushaq - the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI (115 hp, 178 Nm), and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI (150 hp, 250 Nm, features active cylinder deactivation to enhance fuel efficiency). Gearbox options include a six-speed manual as standard for both engines. In terms of automatics, the 1.0 TSI gets a six-speed torque converter, while the 1.5 TSI gets a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch unit.

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq: Audio system

    The top-spec Kushaq Style gets a 340-watt six-speaker + sub-woofer audio setup.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq: Interior

    Here's a quick look at some of the highlights of the Skoda Kushaq's interior. Taking centre stage on the layered dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be available on the mid-spec Ambition and top-spec Style trims (Active gets a 7.0-inch unit). Also note, ventilated front seats are available on the Style variant.

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq launch: Live stream

    You can follow the launch of the Skoda Kushaq right here.

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq: Variants

    The Skoda Kushaq will be offered in a total of three trim levels - the base Active, mid-spec Ambition and the top-end Style. 

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Skoda Kushaq: Dimensions

    Here's a look at some basic dimensions of the Skoda Kushaq, which measures in at 4,225 mm in length, 1,612 mm in height and 1,760 mm in width. The wheelbase is 2,651 mm long, ground clearance is rated at 155 mm and boot space is pegged at 385 litres (1,405 litres with the rear seats folded down). 

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Kushaq kicks off India 2.0 project

    The Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project was kick-started in 2018, and over two and a half years later, the company is ready to roll out the first model from this project, the Kushaq midsize SUV. The significance of this launch can be gauged by the fact that VW has invested €1 billion (approx. Rs 7,900 crore) into the India 2.0 project.

  • 10:17 (IST)

    Vision IN to Kushaq

    For the uninitiated, the Skoda Vision IN concept (showcased right before Auto Expo 2020) was a peek at the near-production Skoda Kushaq, with the name derived from the Sanskrit word for 'king' or 'emperor'. 

  • 10:02 (IST)

    Welcome to our LIVE coverage!

    Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Tech2's LIVE coverage of the launch of the Skoda Kushaq. The Kushaq is easily one of the most eagerly anticipated launches of 2021, and we'll bring you updates straight from the event, which begins in just about an hour from now. 

    • read more

Today is the day: the launch of the much-awaited Skoda Kushaq is only some time away. Despite the hurdles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Skoda has managed to keep the Kushaq project on track as it gears up to enter a hotly-contested segment in the Indian market. The Kushaq, being Skoda’s first offering in the burgeoning midsize SUV segment has plenty of expectations riding on its chiselled shoulders. It was previewed in concept form as the Vision IN at the Volkswagen Group Night in Delhi last year, and is the group’s first model to roll out under VW’s ambitious India 2.0 plan.

The Kushaq heavily borrows design elements from bigger Skoda SUVs such as the Karoq and Kodiaq and has a distinctive face with split LED headlight clusters and the signature Skoda grille. Other notable design elements include crystal-effect LED tail-lights, front and rear skid plates, heavy body cladding, prominent roof rails and chunky alloy wheels.

The Kushaq is based on Volkswagen AG’s customised-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which is designed to accommodate up to 95 percent local content and will also form the base for the Taigun, as well as Skoda and Volkswagen’s new sedans, which are due at the end of this year. The Skoda Kushaq has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 41mm longer than that of the king of India’s midsize SUV space, the Hyundai Creta.

Taking centre stage on the dashboard is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard layout itself is somewhat similar to that of its cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun, and the centre console appears to be identical to the VW’s.

Top-spec Skoda Kushaq variants will be equipped with auto climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and safety equipment will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitor. However, the Kushaq misses out on a full-digital instruments display; something that will be available on its mechanical twin, the Taigun.

The Skoda Kushaq will come with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit making 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine putting out 150 hp. A six-speed manual will be standard for both engines, but the 1.0-litre version will also be available with a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, while the 1.5-litre model will get the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). Those looking for a diesel SUV will be disappointed, because the Kushaq will not be offered with a diesel engine option.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


also see

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq launch date announced, deliveries of Creta rival to begin early in July

Jun 16, 2021
Skoda Kushaq launch date announced, deliveries of Creta rival to begin early in July

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021