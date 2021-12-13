tech2 News Staff

Production of the Skoda Kodiaq facelift has begun at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, ahead of the flagship SUV’s launch in January 2022. When the Skoda Kodiaq facelift made its world premiere in April, it was confirmed for an India launch in the third quarter (July-September) of this year. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc in India and in other countries, the return of the Kodiaq had to be pushed to the fourth quarter of 2021, and inevitably, to the start of 2022.

Chief among exterior changes for the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift are the redesigned, narrower headlights (with LED Matrix technology available as an option), a larger, hexagonal grille, a reshaped bumper featuring a faux aluminium skid plate, new alloy wheels (ranging from 17- to 20-inches), a blacked-out roof-mounted spoiler with finlets, tweaked LED tail-lights with a crystalline effect and a new rear bumper.

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift’s interior features minor changes but packs more equipment than before. On top of inclusions such as contrast stitching on the dashboard, enhanced ambient lighting and new trim elements, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift – in top-spec L&K form – also gets powered ergonomic front seats, which are not only ventilated, but also feature a massage function. Additionally, there is now a 10-speaker, 575-watt Canton audio system, replacing the eight-speaker system present in the pre-facelift Kodiaq.

In India, the Skoda Kodiaq – which was earlier sold only with a diesel engine – will be a petrol-only model when it returns, at least at launch. Under its hood will be the 190 hp, 2.0-litre TSI engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, which will send power to all four wheels. Skoda has said it is still evaluating the feasibility of bringing back diesel engines for its larger vehicles in India, and the Kodiaq could still be one Skoda model to receive a diesel engine option in the future.

T he Skoda Kodiaq facelift’s prices in India are expected to range from Rs 34-38 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kodiaq will be the first launch of 2022 from Skoda India, and it will be followed by the arrival of the Skoda Slavia midsize sedan, which will take on the likes of the Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

Also read: Skoda Slavia first look - Octavia's little brother takes aim at the Honda City