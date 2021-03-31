Overdrive

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift has been previewed in official design sketches ahead of its world premiere, which is set to take place on 13 April. Showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in petrol-only form, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be one of four launches Skoda has lined up for India in 2021, replacing the previous diesel-only Kodiaq (priced between Rs 33-36.8 lakh, ex-showroom) which was taken off the shelves before the BS6 emission norms came into effect last year. The Skoda Kodiaq facelift’s price is expected to be marginally higher, between Rs 34-38 lakh (ex-showroom), when it is launched in the third quarter of 2021.

So far, little has been revealed of the updates to the Kodiaq, in the form of design sketches, while technical updates have also been announced. What is evident is a redesigned, sharper-looking fascia replete with a larger grille, new LED headlights, and revised crystalline effect LED tail-lights, still in the signature C-shape.

Skoda's signature grille gets updated to its latest form, as on new Skodas, with a kink at the edges where it meets the slimmer LED headlights that further pinch in towards the grille, with LED fog lights placed under the arrangement as on the outgoing Kodiaq. The Kodiaq's clamshell hood has been redesigned accordingly. The front bumper will also feature a wider central intake, framed by aluminium inserts on the sides. At the rear, the tail-lights appear slimmer and more three-dimensional too, and feature sharper cuts and creases, as well as a redesigned bumper to really help the tail lights stand out further.

While we await final technical details of the Skoda Kodiaq to be launched in India, it'd be fair to expect the 2.0 TSI petrol engine to produce 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic. However, Skoda India hasn't ruled out the possibility of bringing back large capacity diesel engines for full imports like the Kodiaq, though the 2.0-litre TDI is only available in the 150 hp tune, as on the Kodiaq on sale previously, even internationally. The Superb 2.0 TDI, on the other hand, is also available in a 190 hp/400 Nm tune in certain markets, which we would love to see here in India, on both the Superb and the Kodiaq. Meanwhile, the Skoda Kodiaq RS in international markets is rumoured to be swapping out its 2.0 TDI with 240 hp/500 Nm for the Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8's EA888 evo4 2.0 TSI with 245 hp/370 Nm.