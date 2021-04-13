tech2 News Staff

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift made its world premiere during an online event today. Originally introduced all the way back in 2016, the Kodiaq was Skoda’s first full-size SUV, and has gone on to become the brand’s highest-selling SUV with over 600,000 examples sold across the world till date. The seven-seat Kodiaq was also on sale in India up until early in 2020, before BS6 emission norms kicked in and resulted in the temporary discontinuation of diesel-powered Skodas, including the Kodiaq. Now, the SUV is set to return to the Indian market in facelift form later this year.

Chief among exterior changes for the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift are the redesigned, narrower headlights (with LED Matrix technology available as an option), a larger, hexagonal grille, a reshaped bumper featuring a faux aluminium skid plate, new alloy wheels (ranging from 17- to 20-inches), a blacked-out roof-mounted spoiler with finlets, tweaked LED tail-lights with a crystalline effect and a new rear bumper.

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift’s interior features minor changes, but packs more equipment than before. On top of inclusions such as contrast stitching on the dashboard, enhanced ambient lighting and new trim elements, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift – in top-spec L&K form – also gets powered ergonomic front seats, which are not only ventilated, but also feature a massage function. Additionally, there is now a 10-speaker, 575-watt Canton audio system, replacing the eight-speaker system present in the pre-facelift Kodiaq. As before, there is a 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display, and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Overseas, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be offered with 1.5- and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options, as well as with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. In India, however, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be a petrol-only model, at least at launch. Under its hood will be the 190 hp, 2.0-litre TSI engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, which will send power to all four wheels. Skoda has said it is still evaluating the feasibility of bringing back diesel engines for its larger vehicles in India, and the Kodiaq could still be one Skoda model to receive a diesel engine option in the future. Interestingly, the sportier Skoda Kodiaq RS has made the switch from a diesel to a 245 hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine for international markets.

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift is one of four model launches the company has lined up for India in 2021. Expected to arrive sometime in the third quarter of the calendar year (between July and September), the Skoda Kodiaq facelift’s prices in India are expected to range from Rs 34-38 lakh (ex-showroom). Before the Kodiaq facelift is introduced, the Skoda Kushaq midsize SUV is set to be launched by July.