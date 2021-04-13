Tuesday, April 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Skoda Kodiaq facelift makes world premiere, to be launched in India by September

In addition to styling changes, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift also gains a few more features.


tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2021 14:49:04 IST

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift made its world premiere during an online event today. Originally introduced all the way back in 2016, the Kodiaq was Skoda’s first full-size SUV, and has gone on to become the brand’s highest-selling SUV with over 600,000 examples sold across the world till date. The seven-seat Kodiaq was also on sale in India up until early in 2020, before BS6 emission norms kicked in and resulted in the temporary discontinuation of diesel-powered Skodas, including the Kodiaq. Now, the SUV is set to return to the Indian market in facelift form later this year.

Skoda Kodiaq facelift makes world premiere, to be launched in India by September

Matrix LED headlights will be available on the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift. Image: Skoda

Chief among exterior changes for the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift are the redesigned, narrower headlights (with LED Matrix technology available as an option), a larger, hexagonal grille, a reshaped bumper featuring a faux aluminium skid plate, new alloy wheels (ranging from 17- to 20-inches), a blacked-out roof-mounted spoiler with finlets, tweaked LED tail-lights with a crystalline effect and a new rear bumper.

Gloss-black spoiler and redesigned tail-lights are the major changes at the back of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift. Image: Skoda

Gloss-black spoiler and redesigned tail-lights are the major changes at the back of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift. Image: Skoda

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift’s interior features minor changes, but packs more equipment than before. On top of inclusions such as contrast stitching on the dashboard, enhanced ambient lighting and new trim elements, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift – in top-spec L&K form – also gets powered ergonomic front seats, which are not only ventilated, but also feature a massage function. Additionally, there is now a 10-speaker, 575-watt Canton audio system, replacing the eight-speaker system present in the pre-facelift Kodiaq. As before, there is a 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display, and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Front seats of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq L&K feature ventilation and massage functions. Image: Skoda

Front seats of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq L&K feature ventilation and massage functions. Image: Skoda

Overseas, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be offered with 1.5- and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options, as well as with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. In India, however, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be a petrol-only model, at least at launch. Under its hood will be the 190 hp, 2.0-litre TSI engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, which will send power to all four wheels. Skoda has said it is still evaluating the feasibility of bringing back diesel engines for its larger vehicles in India, and the Kodiaq could still be one Skoda model to receive a diesel engine option in the future. Interestingly, the sportier Skoda Kodiaq RS has made the switch from a diesel to a 245 hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine for international markets.

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift is one of four model launches the company has lined up for India in 2021. Expected to arrive sometime in the third quarter of the calendar year (between July and September), the Skoda Kodiaq facelift’s prices in India are expected to range from Rs 34-38 lakh (ex-showroom). Before the Kodiaq facelift is introduced, the Skoda Kushaq midsize SUV is set to be launched by July.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq facelift previewed in design sketches, world premiere slated for 13 April

Mar 31, 2021
Skoda Kodiaq facelift previewed in design sketches, world premiere slated for 13 April

science

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021