Skoda Kodiaq facelift India launch pushed to end-2021: Here’s the reason for the delay

Revealed in April, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift will only be sold with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in India.


tech2 News StaffJun 22, 2021 10:48:13 IST

When the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift made its world premiere in April, it was confirmed for an India launch in the third quarter (July-September) of this year. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc in India and in other countries globally, the return of the Kodiaq has had to be pushed to the fourth quarter of 2021. Responding to a follower on Twitter, Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, confirmed the Kodiaq facelift’s India launch has been pushed to the fourth quarter of this year, as certain approvals were delayed because of the pandemic.

Chief among exterior changes for the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift are the redesigned, narrower headlights (with LED Matrix technology available as an option), a larger, hexagonal grille, a reshaped bumper featuring a faux aluminium skid plate, new alloy wheels (ranging from 17- to 20-inches), a blacked-out roof-mounted spoiler with finlets, tweaked LED tail-lights with a crystalline effect and a new rear bumper.

LED Matrix headlights will be offered as an option on the Skoda Kodiaq facelift abroad. Image: Skoda

LED Matrix headlights will be offered as an option on the Skoda Kodiaq facelift abroad. Image: Skoda

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift’s interior features minor changes but packs more equipment than before. On top of inclusions such as contrast stitching on the dashboard, enhanced ambient lighting and new trim elements, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift – in top-spec L&K form – also gets powered ergonomic front seats, which are not only ventilated, but also feature a massage function. Additionally, there is now a 10-speaker, 575-watt Canton audio system, replacing the eight-speaker system present in the pre-facelift Kodiaq.

Front seats of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq L&K feature ventilation and massage functions. Image: Skoda

Front seats of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq L&K feature ventilation and massage functions. Image: Skoda

In India, the Skoda Kodiaq – which was earlier sold only with a diesel engine – will be a petrol-only model when it returns, at least at launch. Under its hood will be the 190 hp, 2.0-litre TSI engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, which will send power to all four wheels. Skoda has said it is still evaluating the feasibility of bringing back diesel engines for its larger vehicles in India, and the Kodiaq could still be one Skoda model to receive a diesel engine option in the future.

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift is one of four model launches the company has lined up for India in 2021, with the new Octavia having been launched earlier this month. Expected to arrive sometime between October and December, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift’s prices in India are expected to range from Rs 34-38 lakh (ex-showroom). Before the Kodiaq facelift is introduced, the Skoda Kushaq midsize SUV will be launched on 28 June. Skoda will also debut a brand-new midsize sedan to rival the Honda City towards the end of this year.

