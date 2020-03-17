Overdrive

Skoda India has pre-opened the bookings for the Karoq SUV in India, wherein the interested buyer can pay a token amount of Rs 50,000 at any of the official dealerships or through the company's website. This amount is completely refundable. Skoda has confirmed that the deliveries of the Karoq SUV will commence from 6 May 2020, onward.

The India-bound Karoq will be based on Skoda's A0 IN platform which has been specifically tweaked keeping the Indian automotive industry in mind and the SUV will be the first one to debut with the same.

The occupants will experience features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster will be the similar virtual cockpit interface seen on current Skoda cars. A panoramic sunroof will also be on offer. Powering the Skoda Karoq SUV is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission, delivering an impressive power output of 150PS and a peak torque output of 250 Nm.

Speaking of the rivals, the Skoda Karoq will be positioned beside the Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V and the Hyundai Tuscon which is also expected to receive a generation upgrade this year. The prices are expected to range from Rs 20-24 lakh ex-showroom India.

