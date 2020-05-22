Overdrive

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has announced that it has resumed production at its Aurangabad facility and commenced work as a part of the India 2.0 project activities at the facility in Pune. The production at Pune facility will resume from 1 June.

The company took this decision after receiving permission from local authorities and the State Government of Maharashtra. A set of guidelines have been initiated before resuming work to ensure the safety of all employees while working in the post lockdown world. Both facilities will follow all the safety guidelines set by the company to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

The Aurangabad facility has initially resumed work with a leaner workforce and will produce the new Superb and gradually ramp up production while closely monitoring the situation. The 60 point start safe initiative includes safety measures like regular checking of body temperature, use of mask and gloves at all times, keeping safe distance among colleagues, virtual training, work from home for pregnant women and keeping a tab on the health of the employees through the Aarogya Setu App.

(Also read: Govt softens stand on Aarogya Setu, but airports, private organisations continue to mandate)

Gurpratap Boparai, managing director at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited said, "The post Covid-19 era will have challenges new and old, however, we need to look ahead with optimism once more. By resuming production we will be in a better position to react to market demands and consumer needs. Over the past few weeks, we have been working closely with the Government, local administration and our medical team to develop a 'Safe Production and Safe Office concept' and implemented the same in our operations."