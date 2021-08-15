tech2 News Staff

Bengaluru-based start-up Simple Energy has finally unveiled its first electric scooter on India’s 75th Independence Day. It’s named the Simple One, and follows hot on the heels of the just-launched Ola Electric S1 scooter. However, the Simple One promises to one-up the Ola S1 on the range front, with Simple Energy saying the e-scooter will have a range of up to 236 km on the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), which is significantly higher than the Ola’s claimed range of 181 kilometres.

The Simple One packs a removable 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powers an electric motor that develops 7 kW and 72 Nm of torque. The Simple One is said to accelerate from 0-40 kph in just 3.05 seconds, and have a top speed of 105 kph. It rides on 12-inch wheels, has 30 litres of under-seat storage capacity and weighs in at 110 kg.

The Simple One has a full-colour, fully-customisable touchscreen system, which incorporates Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, onboard navigation, geo-fencing and vehicle tracking functions. It will also be able to receive over-the-air software updates.

It will be offered in a total of four colours – Brazen Black, Namma Red, Grace White and Azure Blue. Simple Energy says it will go live in 75 cities across 13 states in the next couple of months; the company is targeting being present in 176 cities by August 2022.

(This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details)