Simple One electric scooter makes world premiere with claimed 236 km range, to be priced at Rs 1,09,999

Bengaluru-based start-up Simple Energy has revealed the Simple One e-scooter in full, which will have a claimed range of up to 236 kilometres and a 105 kph top speed.


tech2 News StaffAug 15, 2021 17:06:26 IST

Bengaluru-based start-up Simple Energy has finally unveiled its first electric scooter on India’s 75th Independence Day. It’s named the Simple One, and follows hot on the heels of the just-launched Ola Electric S1 scooter. However, the Simple One promises to one-up the Ola S1 on the range front, with Simple Energy saying the e-scooter will have a range of up to 236 km on the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), which is significantly higher than the Ola’s claimed range of 181 kilometres.

The Simple One is said to have a range of over 200 km in real-world riding conditions. Image: Simple Energy

The Simple One packs a removable 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powers an electric motor that develops 7 kW and 72 Nm of torque. The Simple One is said to accelerate from 0-40 kph in just 3.05 seconds, and have a top speed of 105 kph. It rides on 12-inch wheels, has 30 litres of under-seat storage capacity and weighs in at 110 kg.

The Simple One has a full-colour, fully-customisable touchscreen system, which incorporates Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, onboard navigation, geo-fencing and vehicle tracking functions. It will also be able to receive over-the-air software updates.

It will be offered in a total of four colours – Brazen Black, Namma Red, Grace White and Azure Blue. Simple Energy says it will go live in 75 cities across 13 states in the next couple of months; the company is targeting being present in 176 cities by August 2022.

(This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details)

