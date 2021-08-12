Thursday, August 12, 2021Back to
Simple Energy to open order books for Simple One electric scooter on 15 August

The Simple Energy electric scooter will be up for pre-booking on India’s 75th Independence Day, with the reservation amount set at Rs 1,947.


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2021 19:40:29 IST

Bengaluru-based start-up Simple Energy has announced it will open bookings for its maiden electric scooter – named the ‘Simple One’ – on 15 August, 2021, with the booking amount set at Rs 1,947. That figure, of course, is symbolic of the year India attained independence. Pre-orders for the Simple One will get underway at 5 pm on India’s 75th Independence Day, and potential buyers from all over India will be able to place an order for one on the company’s website. Those who place an order for the e-scooter early will be on the priority delivery list when production begins.

The Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in Eco mode, a top speed of 100 kph, and 0-50 kph in 3.6 seconds. It will also come with a touchscreen, onboard navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. Simple Energy says its first e-scooter will be priced between Rs 1.10-1.20 lakh.

The Simple One is expected to be priced from Rs 1.1 to Rs.1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Simple Energy

It will be launched in 13 states across the country in Phase 1, Simple Energy said, adding it is also working on a two-lakh sq. ft factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Along with Simple Energy, Ola Electric, too, will organise a launch event for its first scooter, expected to be named Series S, on 15 August.

With inputs from PTI

