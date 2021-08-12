tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2021 19:40:29 IST
Bengaluru-based start-up Simple Energy has announced it will open bookings for its maiden electric scooter – named the ‘Simple One’ – on 15 August, 2021, with the booking amount set at Rs 1,947. That figure, of course, is symbolic of the year India attained independence. Pre-orders for the Simple One will get underway at 5 pm on India’s 75th Independence Day, and potential buyers from all over India will be able to place an order for one on the company’s website. Those who place an order for the e-scooter early will be on the priority delivery list when production begins.
The Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in Eco mode, a top speed of 100 kph, and 0-50 kph in 3.6 seconds. It will also come with a touchscreen, onboard navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. Simple Energy says its first e-scooter will be priced between Rs 1.10-1.20 lakh.
It will be launched in 13 states across the country in Phase 1, Simple Energy said, adding it is also working on a two-lakh sq. ft factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
Along with Simple Energy, Ola Electric, too, will organise a launch event for its first scooter, expected to be named Series S, on 15 August.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.