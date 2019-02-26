Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Second-generation Porsche Macan SUV reported to be an all-electric vehicle

Porsche has even confirmed that the second-generation Macan will enter production in 2021.

Overdrive Feb 26, 2019 20:45:05 IST

Just as Porsche India gears up to launch the mid-life makeover of its compact SUV, the Macan, their parents in Germany have announced that the second-generation Macan will be an all-electric car.

Porsche is betting big on an all-electric future even for its sportscars and the first foretaste of that will come by way of the Taycan by the end of 2019. It will be followed up by the Taycan Cross Turismo in 2020 and the new Macan, soon after. Porsche has even confirmed that the second-generation Macan will enter production in 2021 at its plant in Leipzig, Germany.

Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

The new Macan will be based on Porsche's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture which is a modular platform developed for all premium electric cars that will roll out from Porsche and Audi, including the latter's fully-electric e-tron range. The Macan will incorporate the 800-volt technology and electrical system similar to the upcoming Taycan and its Cross Turismo variant.

"By 2022 we will be investing more than six billion euros in electric mobility, and by 2025 50% of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electric drive system. Nevertheless, over the next ten years we will focus on a drive mix consisting of even further optimised petrol engines, plug-in hybrid models, and purely electrically operated sports cars. Our aim is to take a pioneering role in technology, and for this reason, we will continue to consistently align the company with the mobility of the future," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

also see

Mahindra XUV300

Electric Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV might debut by second half of 2020

Feb 15, 2019

Lithium batteries

US will develop tech to recycle lithium from EV, mobiles to meet expected demand

Feb 16, 2019

science

Forest Fire

Bandipur fire was an act of vandalism: How will the forest, wildlife recover from it?

Feb 26, 2019

Sentience

Many animals are self-aware, so maybe its time researchers quit codenaming them

Feb 26, 2019

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019

Space Race

UAE to send its first astronauts to the space station in Sept, colonize Mars by 2117

Feb 26, 2019