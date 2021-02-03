Amaan Ahmed

It is no secret that Royal Enfield is a household name in India, and has a huge base of customers and brand loyalists. While its motorcycles sure are popular, the demand for personalisation on Royal Enfields – which have always been about making a statement – has been on the rise for quite some time now. To make the most of this demand, Royal Enfield launched its in-house personalisation programme named Make it Yours (MiY) with the introduction of the all-new Meteor 350. And now, a few months later, Royal Enfield is providing customers and fans with the chance to buy personalised helmets and t-shirts from the MiY programme as well.

More than 7,000 personalisation options for helmets

Over 15,000 custom options for t-shirts

T-shirts start from Rs 1,250; helmets start at Rs 3,200

A slew of options for Royal Enfield t-shirts, helmets

On its online portal, Royal Enfield allows buyers to browse through a variety of options for custom helmets and t-shirts. Three helmet styles are on offer – half-face, full-face and an adventure-style ‘Urban Trooper’ lid. Royal Enfield says there are over 7,000 options available for customising these riding helmets, including the colour of the shell, internal fabric, decals, visors and even custom text, for those who’d like to include a snappy line or two on their lid.

Similarly, the t-shirts are available with over 15,000 customisation options, including colours to match that of one’s motorcycle, illustrations, badges and, of course, the option to add a little bit of text on the front and back of the t-shirt.

The customised t-shirt range starts at Rs 1,250, while prices for customised Royal Enfield helmets start at Rs 3,200. Deliveries of these t-shirts would take anywhere between 15 to 20 days, while the custom helmets would take about a full month.

