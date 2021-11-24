Wednesday, November 24, 2021Back to
Royal Enfield unveils SG650 concept previewing upcoming 650 cc cruiser at EICMA 2021

The Royal Enfield SG650 concept cruiser is powered by the same 650 cc parallel-twin engine that powers the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.


OverdriveNov 24, 2021 10:53:53 IST

Royal Enfield has just revealed its SG650 concept motorcycle at EICMA 2021. The SG650 concept, which has arrived in celebration of the brand's 120th anniversary, is a preview of the company's upcoming 650cc cruiser motorcycle, which will soon join the ranks of the company's 650cc twins, the RE Interceptor 650 and the RE Continental GT 650.

The SG650 concept looks gorgeous in the pictures, with oodles of retro charm. It's said to combine the company's classic design while including few futuristic touches as well. At its core, the message underpinning the concept build was about celebrating 'transition' - marking another chapter in the brand's 120-year-long journey of creative expression and conceptual development.

The SG650 concept features a 'digital' graphics scheme which signals the transition from the analogue to the digital era. Image: Royal Enfield

The SG650 concept features a 'digital' graphics scheme which signals the transition from the analogue to the digital era. Image: Royal Enfield

The concept motorcycle can be seen finished with heritage-inspired polished aluminium front end along with a digital graphics scheme which signals the transition from the analogue to the digital era. The motorcycle also features a round headlight, which has a nice flow to it, neatly integrating the twin-pod instrument cluster. The SG650 features low rise extra-wide bars, a tank that's been CNC billet-machined from a solid block of aluminium with a blue 'RE' logo that really stands out, a chopped rear fender and chunky tyres.

The Royal Enfield SG650 concept has a USD fork up front with integrated aluminium top yoke, aluminium switch cubes, and twin shocks at the rear. Even those twin discs at the front with their bespoke designed brake callipers add to the bike's visual appeal along with the chic hand-stitched black leather floating solo seat.

The SG650 is expected to debut in production form sometime in 2022. Image: Royal Enfield

The SG650 is expected to debut in production form sometime in 2022. Image: Royal Enfield

The SG650 concept cruiser is powered by the same 650cc parallel-twin engine that's found in its 650cc siblings, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The engine produces 47 hp and 52 Nm.

