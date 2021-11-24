Overdrive

Royal Enfield has showcased the 120th Year Anniversary Editions of its popular 650 twin motorcycles – the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 – at EICMA 2021. There'll be a limited production run of only 480 units of both 650 cc motorcycles, with Royal Enfield allotting 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia.

Both Royal Enfield 650 motorcycles feature a black-chrome colour scheme, with the engine, silencer and other elements finished in black, hand-painted pinstriping, while their die-cast brass tank badges are said to pay homage to the brand's 120-year-long rich and storied legacy. Mechanically both motorcycles remain the same the motorcycles already on sale across the globe. The motorcycles will also come equipped with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories such as fly screens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar end mirrors amongst others in a black disguise to compliment the overall design.

In India, the 120th Year Anniversary Edition Twins will be made available via a limited time online sale on 6 December, 2021, on the brand's website with registrations for sale already underway.

There's been no mention of the pricing of both motorcycles at this point, but RE have said that the details for the sale process will be shared directly on the registered email addresses.

