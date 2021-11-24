Wednesday, November 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Royal Enfield unveils 120th Year Anniversary Editions of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 at EICMA 2021

Only 480 units of both 650 cc motorcycles will be built, and Royal Enfield has allotted 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia.


OverdriveNov 24, 2021 18:15:41 IST

Royal Enfield has showcased the 120th Year Anniversary Editions of its popular 650 twin motorcycles – the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 – at EICMA 2021. There'll be a limited production run of only 480 units of both 650 cc motorcycles, with Royal Enfield allotting 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia.

royal-enfield-unveils-limited-edition-interceptor-and-continental-gt-650-120-anniversary

Both Royal Enfield 650 motorcycles feature a black-chrome colour scheme, with the engine, silencer and other elements finished in black, hand-painted pinstriping, while their die-cast brass tank badges are said to pay homage to the brand's 120-year-long rich and storied legacy. Mechanically both motorcycles remain the same the motorcycles already on sale across the globe. The motorcycles will also come equipped with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories such as fly screens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar end mirrors amongst others in a black disguise to compliment the overall design.

In India, the 120th Year Anniversary Edition Twins will be made available via a limited time online sale on 6 December, 2021, on the brand's website with registrations for sale already underway.

There's been no mention of the pricing of both motorcycles at this point, but RE have said that the details for the sale process will be shared directly on the registered email addresses.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield unveils SG650 concept previewing upcoming 650 cc cruiser at EICMA 2021

Nov 24, 2021
Royal Enfield unveils SG650 concept previewing upcoming 650 cc cruiser at EICMA 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021