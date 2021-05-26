Wednesday, May 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Royal Enfield to shut down manufacturing facilities for three days as COVID-19 cases rise

Operations at Royal Enfield’s Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam, and Vallam Vadagal facilities will be halted till 29 May.


Press Trust of IndiaMay 26, 2021 18:31:45 IST

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has decided to shut its three plants in Tamil Nadu for three days, between May 27-29, in order to safeguard employees amid rising cases of COVID-19. As per an internal note circulated among employees, the company has taken the stand due to the COVID situation in Chennai and subsequent lockdown announced by the state government to curb the spread of infectious disease. The Tamil Nadu administration on May 22 had announced extending the ongoing lockdown for another week starting May 24 with more stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

With restrictions in place, Royal Enfield has decided to keep manufacturing operations across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam, and Vallam Vadagal facilities suspended for three days, between 27 May and 29 May, and commence operations on 31 May.

The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, had earlier shut down its plants between 13 May-16 May in order to safeguard its employees amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It had utilised the shutdown to undertake maintenance activity across the three manufacturing facilities.

With increase in COVID-19 cases and extension of lockdown, many automakers who have factories in Tamil Nadu have decided to temporarily suspend operations.

On May 24, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) announced suspension of operations at its Chennai plant for five days starting May 25 in view of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield issues recall for nearly 2.37 lakh units of Bullet, Classic and Meteor

May 20, 2021
Royal Enfield issues recall for nearly 2.37 lakh units of Bullet, Classic and Meteor

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021