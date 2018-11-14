The new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 launches in India today. Both the bikes are eagerly awaited. the specs of the bikes are already out and now through a leak, even the prices seem to have been leaked.

According to an image doing the rounds on social media, the ex-showroom price for the Continental GT 650 India Black Magic will be Rs 2,49,032 for the base model and the starting price for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in the colours Orange Crush, Mark Three Black and Silver Spectre is the same which is Rs 2,34,030.

It seems that the Int 650 would be coming in more than three colours and their prices may vary from the ones mentioned before. You can check out the image for the leaked pricing details.

These bikes are coming out in a lot of colours! It's like bikes for every mood.

Here's a run through on the specs before you go ahead an sell your life's savings into buying these bikes.

All-new Royal Enfield parallel-twin engines

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by the same engine, which is an all-new, parallel-twin unit and one that promises to change the way RE engines are perceived. Numbers, for the record, stand at 647cc, 47PS and 52Nm. More importantly, this twin pot motor boasts top-notch refinement levels and offers performance that will stun 'Bullet' stereotypes, as the Ed found out on his first outing on the twins. The water pump has evolved Hehe

RE Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 deliveries in India

The bikes go on sale today. So effectively you could get into that beeline today itself because deliveries do commence immediately, but given how highly anticipated these motorcycles are, and of course what they bring to the table at their price point, well, expect massive  we mean it  massive waiting periods in almost no time.

RE Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 price expectations

Speculations have been rife for a while now, but we have reason to believe the Interceptor 650 will be priced around the Rs 2.5 lakh mark, ex-showroom that is. The Continental GT 650 should command a premium of around Rs 15,000 or so over its immediate sibling, and we expect it to undercut the Rs 3 lakh mark for its ex-showroom price as well.

Chassis

Both bikes share the frame underpinning them. The visual appearance is similar to that of the (now discontinued) Continental GT 535, but this is an all-new double-cradle unit. It features removable downtubes and is suspended on 41mm telescopic forks with 110mm of travel up front and preload adjustable gas charged twin coil-over shock absorbers at the rear.

Build quality

Again, this is an area of immense interest to pretty much everyone. Given our time with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, we can confirm to you that these two motorcycles boast the highest quality levels and attention to detail seen on a Royal Enfield yet. Given that the brand is targeting international markets in a far bigger way with these machines, a lot of emphases has been laid on ensuring build quality and fit-finish levels are top notch. On the whole, the two bikes are in fact comparable or even better than motorcycles belonging to higher segments as far as build quality is concerned.

With inputs from Overdrive.