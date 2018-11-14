Update: The price for the base models of the 650 Twins are Rs 2.65 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh according to ex-showroom. It has a three-year warranty on it and one year RSA.

The Custom models are worth Rs 2.725 and Rs 2.575 lakh. The chrome models are for Rs 2.85 and Rs 2.70 for the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 respectively (ex-showroom pan India).

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been launched in India at Rs 2.34 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been priced at Rs 2.49. Both prices are from ex-showroom India. Bookings for the Royal Enfield Twins had begun some time ago. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 were first revealed globally at EICMA 2017, but by now we have spent quite some time on the saddle with both bikes. The highlight of the two motorcycles is the new 650cc parallel twin engine developed by Royal Enfield.

The fuel-injected, air / oil-cooled 650cc parallel twin motor produces 47PS at 7,100rpm and 52Nm at 4,000rpm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycles also get a slip-assist clutch. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Twin draws inspiration from the yesteryear Royal Enfield Interceptor and it looks in line with the modern classics seen from other manufacturers.

The Continental GT 650 Twin, on the other hand, is an ode to the café racer culture that was dominant a few years ago. Royal Enfield has stated that there are no shared parts between the new Continental GT 650 and the current Continental GT with the 535cc, single cylinder engine. Both motorcycles employ a double cradle, steel tubular frame as well as 41mm front forks and twin, coil over shocks at the rear. The wheelbase, at 1,400mm, ground clearance, at 174mm and length, at 2,122mm is also identical. The Continental GT 650 Twin, however, is slightly shorter than the Interceptor 650 Twin. Braking duties, on both motorcycles, are handled by a 320mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. ABS is standard on both motorcycles.

RE Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 deliveries in India

Royal Enfield has already revealed the international prices of the 2018 Continental GT and the Interceptor 650. The base price of the Continental GT 650 is USD 5,999 that makes it equivalent to Rs 4.4 lakh while that of the Interceptor 650 is USD 5,799 that makes is roughly Rs 4.2 lakh. And that we believe is a mind-blowing price for these motorcycles. The prices mentioned here are the base prices of both the bikes. For custom colours and that sweet chrome treatment, you have to shell out extra.

The Royal Enfield Twins have been priced competitively.