The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been updated for 2021 with new five new colour options each and absolutely no changes to the mechanicals whatsoever. The standard Interceptor 650 can be had in two single-tone colours - Canyon Red and Ventura Blue; while the dual-tone options now include Downtown Drag, which is a grey-and-black combo with green striping, and Sunset Strip, which is largely black with a red-and-gold horizon striping on the tank.

Then there is the Mark 2 Chrome, which uses a chrome tank with a contrasting red pattern. RE says ‘The Mark 2 Chrome Interceptor is an ode to the original Interceptor 750 that's redolent of the heydays of California's sun-drenched culture of the '60s.’ Going with popular demand, Royal Enfield has retained the single-tone Orange Crush option as well as the dual-tone Baker Express, that have found many takers since the launch of the motorcycle.

The other 650 twin, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, brings back the classic Rocker Red on the standard variant, alongside a British Racing Green. The custom two-tone colour options include the Dux Deluxe, which is a simple black and white; and the Ventura Storm, which is a blue-and-black combination. The Mister Clean chrome gets a contrasting black overhead stripe in its updated avatar for 2021.

RE has also bumped up the Make it Yours (MiY) catalogue for the Interceptor and the Continental GT, and the bikes can now be specified with accessories such as a standard touring dual seat, touring seat with ribbed stitching, engine and sump guards in various finishes, touring or bar-end mirrors, tall and short-tinted fly screens, fork gaiters and more. Interestingly, there is no integrated Tripper module and not even a mention of it in the official accessories catalogue.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in standard colours is now available at Rs 2,75,467. Custom colour options start at Rs 2,83,593 and the chrome variant Mark 2 is available at Rs 2,97,133. The Continental GT 650 in standard colours is available at Rs 2,91,701, custom colour options are available for Rs 2,99,830 and the chrome variant Mister Clean is available for Rs 3,13,367 (all prices, ex-showroom). The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are available for booking across all Royal Enfield stores in India starting today.