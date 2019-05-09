Thursday, May 09, 2019Back to
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, ES 350, Bullet 500 recalled due to faulty brake calliper bolt

Brake calliper bolt is an essential part of braking system securing brake hose and brake calliper.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 09:55:46 IST

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield announced the recall of nearly 7,000 units of its Bullet 350, Bullet ES 350 and Bullet 500 models to rectify faulty brake calliper bolt. The company said it is undertaking a proactive field service action, concerning brake calliper bolt on motorcycles of the two models manufactured between March 20, 2019 and April 30, 2019. Brake calliper bolt is an essential part of braking system securing brake hose and brake calliper.

"This is because service investigations revealed that the torque maintained on brake calliper bolts, as supplied by vendor, on a few of these motorcycles were not as per stringent Royal Enfield quality standards," the company said in a statement.

This voluntary service action will be undertaken on close to 7,000 motorcycles that were retailed during the said period, it added. All concerned customers are being called for a service intervention, and also various stakeholders are being informed accordingly, it added.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 500 was launched in India earlier this year. It comes with dual-channel ABS and is priced it at Rs 1.87 lakh.

Available in Jet Black and Forest Green, the Bullet 500 comes with an old-school design with traditional cues seen on Royal Enfield motorcycles. Its bare basic design and the iconic thump is something that has always attracted the RE purists. The single cylinder, 4 stroke, the twin spark 499cc engine makes 27.2PS at 5,250 rpm and generates 41.3 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-Speed constant mesh gearbox.

With inputs from PTI

Select Dugout experts Kumble and Lara decode Rashid Khan, dissect Kohli and ABD's struggles


