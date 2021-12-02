Thursday, December 02, 2021Back to
Royal Enfield and Belstaff roll out special-edition apparel celebrating 120 years of RE: Here are the details

To celebrate its 120th anniversary, Royal Enfield teamed up with Belstaff to come up with a range of T-shirts, riding jackets and other collectibles.


FP TrendingDec 02, 2021 16:23:09 IST

Royal Enfield has joined hands with British apparel brand Belstaff to create a new collection as part of Enfield’s 120th anniversary celebrations. The products include a range of T-shirts, including the Joint Logo, Heritage and 120th anniversary tees. Along with these, some stylish logo caps and classic enamel tea and coffee logo mugs can also now be purchased on Royal Enfield’s online store. A cool zip-up sweatshirt will also be available in black, grey and olive colours.

In addition to the aforementioned products, Royal Enfield and Belstaff have come up with two waxed jackets, which are the 'Trialmaster' jacket and the 'Brooklands' armoured motorcycle jacket.

The Trailmaster jacket has an antique brass zip with corduroy linings at the collar, cuffs and hems. The Brooklands armoured riding jacket includes rider-specific features such as D30 armour at the shoulders and elbows. The jacket also features a unique olive lining, detachable quilted lining as well as quilted patches on elbows, shoulders and an inside pocket for the back protector.

To complete the look of these premium jackets and as a commemorative gift to its customers, the jackets come with a ‘Royal Enfield 120-year anniversary’ patch on the right-hand sleeve, apart from a riveted metal plaque with the words ‘Limited Edition’ on the inside zip. With only 500 pieces available in ‘Classic black’, the jackets will be a collector's item for Royal Enfield enthusiasts as well as fans of Belstaff.

As a tribute to the collaboration between the two heritage brands, the custom team of Royal Enfield has designed two special motorcycles which incorporate Belstaff’s British Millerian waxed canvas and antique brass hardware. The custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, with their unique design, will be showcased at several flagship stores of Belstaff in Europe.

