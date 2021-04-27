Tuesday, April 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Roland Bouchara appointed CEO of Stellantis India, Partha Datta to head design and R&D

Bouchara assumes full responsibility for the Jeep and Citroën national sales companies with immediate effect.


OverdriveApr 27, 2021 14:35:08 IST

Stellantis announced new leadership roles for the India and Asia Pacific regions effective immediately, with Roland Bouchara now the CEO and MD of Stellantis India, which includes the Jeep and Citroen national sales companies and the Group's manufacturing operations. Further, Partha Datta now heads engineering, design, R&D for Stellantis in India and across Asia Pacific regions. Stellantis, the recently merged entity between Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has Carlos Tavares as its CEO, and operates in India with the Jeep and Citroen brands.

Bouchara served as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Citroen India from 2017 till date. Image: Stellantis

Bouchara served as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Citroen India from 2017 till date. Image: Stellantis

Previously, Bouchara served as senior vice president of sales and marketing, Citroen India, from 2017 till date, and oversaw Citroen's brand launch in India and the launch of its first vehicle in the country, the Citroen C5 Aircross. Prior to that, Bouchara held key leadership positions at Renault, including MD, Renault UK, head of Europe NSCs, SVP sales and marketing for Asia Pacific and China.

Datta was president and MD at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India since 2019. Image: Stellantis

Datta was president and MD at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India since 2019. Image: Stellantis

Datta's previous role, from 2019 onwards, was as president and MD, FCA India, with the Jeep Compass facelift and India-assembled Jeep Wrangler being launched during the period. Datta has been with FCA since 1999, as an engineer and then in various leadership positions, including director of technical operations in Chennai and Pune, and head of product engineering in China.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Jeep

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles launches the Jeep Compass in India with prices starting at Rs. 14.95 lakh

Aug 01, 2017
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles launches the Jeep Compass in India with prices starting at Rs. 14.95 lakh
Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to be counted in its fleet

Tesla

Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to be counted in its fleet

Apr 08, 2019
Anand Mahindra says Fiat-Chrysler complaint against firm is 'baseless, without merit'; co not served notice

NewsTracker

Anand Mahindra says Fiat-Chrysler complaint against firm is 'baseless, without merit'; co not served notice

Aug 08, 2018
Fiat Chrysler in talks with Hyundai on technical partnership: CEO Sergio Marchione

NewsTracker

Fiat Chrysler in talks with Hyundai on technical partnership: CEO Sergio Marchione

Dec 03, 2017
Hackers who help find security flaws to be rewarded by FCA

Hackers who help find security flaws to be rewarded by FCA

Jul 13, 2016
Limited edition Fiat Linea Elegante launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakh

fiat linea elegante

Limited edition Fiat Linea Elegante launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakh

Jul 30, 2015

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021