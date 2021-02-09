Tuesday, February 09, 2021Back to
Road-focused Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India at Rs 11.95 lakh

Slotting in as the entry-level model in the new Triumph Tiger range internationally, the Tiger 850 Sport costs around Rs 1.7 lakh less than the Tiger 900 GT.


tech2 News StaffFeb 09, 2021 15:43:41 IST

The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has been launched in India, priced at Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The 850 Sport is designed to be a more road-focused, entry-level version of the new Triumph Tiger. In international markets, the 850 Sport is the base model in the new Triumph Tiger line-up, as it replaces the base Tiger 900 – which was never on sale in our market – abroad. At this price, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport undercuts the Tiger 900 GT by roughly Rs 1.7 lakh.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Under the skin, the Tiger 850 Sport shares its frame with the Tiger 900, but at 192kg (dry), is 2kg lighter. It is equipped with a 45mm Marzocchi upside-down fork with 180mm of travel and a gas-charged rear monoshock with manual preload adjustment. It also borrows the Tiger 900’s Brembo Stylema brakes, featuring 320mm discs up front and a 255mm disc at the back. 

At the heart of the Tiger 850 Sport is the 888cc inline-triple engine that also does duty in the Tiger 900 models, but here, it makes 85hp and 82Nm of torque, figures that are a fair bit lower than in the Tiger 900s. A 6-speed gearbox - with a slip and assist clutch – is standard, and Triumph is providing a quick-shifter as an optional extra.

In addition to the tweaked engine, the Tiger 850 Sport also features two ride modes – Rain and Road – which switch between different throttle maps and traction control settings to better suit dynamic road conditions. The bike also features a smaller, 5.0-inch TFT display that appears to have been taken from the previous-gen Tiger 800.

