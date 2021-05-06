Thursday, May 06, 2021Back to
Revolt RV400, RV300 e-motorcycle bookings temporarily closed in India as demand soars

Order books for the Revolt RV400 and RV300 will only be reopened once the current order backlog is cleared.


Press Trust of IndiaMay 06, 2021 17:30:16 IST

RattanIndia-backed electric bike maker Revolt Intellicorp on Thursday said it has received strong response for Revolt EV bikes and has paused taking any fresh bookings owing to high demand. Due to overbooking, Revolt has paused taking any fresh bookings on its website post receiving an overwhelming response from the consumers, the company said in a release. The company said it will re-open the bookings after meeting the current set of orders in hand. Listed company RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd had last week announced an investment of Rs 150 crore for acquiring substantial stake in the Gurugram-based company.

"We are overwhelmed with the response we have received from our customers across the six cities. We are currently overbooked and are committed to catering to the confirmed orders first. While we are extremely thrilled with the response, we are working hard to ramp up our production capacity," said Rahul Sharma, Managing Director, Revolt, and co-founder of Micromax, said.

Prices for the Revolt RV300 and RV400 range from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Revolt Intellicorp

Revolt is first catering to the confirmed orders received in large numbers from the six cities, where it has a presence, the company said.

The Revolt RV 400 has an ARAI-certified range of over 150 km on a single charge with a top speed of 100 kph and full battery charge time of four hours. Revolt has production lines in the Manesar auto hub in Haryana.

The 3.24 kWh battery has a warranty of 1,50,000 km, which is the highest for any EV two-wheeler in the country, according to the release.

"We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response for Revolt bikes. It just reinforces our belief that there is a great demand for superior EV bikes in the country and Revolt is well placed to fulfill this rapid shift towards the EV mobility," said Rajiv Rattan, Chairman, RattanIndia & Revolt Intellicorp.

