tech2 News Staff

A day after announcing it will reopen order books on 18 June, Revolt Motors has revealed it is lowering the price of its RV400 electric motorcycle by a healthy margin courtesy a recent change in EV policy. Thanks to the revision in the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles II (FAME II) scheme for electric two-wheelers, the Revolt RV400’s price has now dropped to Rs 1,06,999 (Rs 1.07 lakh), a reduction of around Rs 12,000 compared to its older price.

In New Delhi, the Revolt RV400 will be even more affordable. As part of Delhi’s own policy for EVs, the bike is eligible for an additional benefit of Rs 16,200, which means the Revolt RV400’s price in Delhi post the FAME-II subsidy revision is Rs 90,799 (both prices, ex-showroom). At this price, the Revolt RV400 undercuts traditional petrol-powered models such as the Honda Unicorn and Bajaj Pulsar 150 in the national capital. What’s more, the RV400 is also exempt from road tax and registration fees in Delhi, and buyers will be eligible for a further Rs 5,000 benefit as a scrapping incentive.

Under the new FAME-II subsidy structure, the incentive for e-two-wheelers has been hiked from the current Rs 10,000 per kWh to Rs 15,000 per kWh, and limit on the incentives for an e-two-wheeler is now capped at 40 percent of its price, twice the previous limit of 20 percent. The RV400 – with its 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery – benefits from this change substantially, being eligible for a total incentive of over Rs 48,000.

With a claimed 50 Nm of torque from its 3 kW electric motor, the Revolt RV400 has enough punch to take it to a top speed of 85 kph (in Sport mode). That drops to 65 kph in Normal mode, and 45 kph in Eco mode. Range is pegged at 80 km in Sport mode, 100 km in Normal mode and 150 km in Eco mode. Charging the bike to full takes a claimed 4.5 hours.

Bookings will resume on 18 June for six cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad 12 pm onwards. However, those interested in making a booking can register on Revolt’s website and they will be able to place an order a little bit earlier, starting 10 am the same day. Revolt, in its statement, has said it intends to expand its reach to 35 cities across India in the time to come.

Ather Energy and TVS have been two other major players in the electric two-wheeler segment to have announced price cuts for their respective electric scooters after the policy revision. Ather’s 450 Plus and 450X are now Rs 14,500 cheaper than before, while the TVS iQube now costs Rs 11,250 less.