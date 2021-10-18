Monday, October 18, 2021Back to
Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle to soon be available in 70 cities across India, sales resume on 21 October

The Revolt RV400 was originally launched in 2019 and has so far only been available in six cities; electric motorcycle has a range of up to 150 kilometres.


tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2021 13:01:45 IST

The Revolt RV400 will soon go on sale in several parts of India, including many areas where Revolt Motors has had no market presence so far. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has confirmed it will go from selling the RV400 electric motorcycle in just six cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai – since its launch in 2019 to 70 cities in the coming months, covering 26 states and union territories in India. Revolt also revealed that sales of the RV400 will resume online and at Revolt's outlets on 21 October.

The Revolt RV400 has a range of up to 150 km on a full charge. Image: Revolt Motors

In a promo video shared on Twitter, Revolt Motors founder Rahul Sharma confirmed the company will expand its reach significantly to tap demand for the electric motorcycle in a number of key cities. Names of new markets for Revolt in the video included Bangalore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Kochi, Gurugram, Amritsar, Patna, Guwahati, Ranchi, Nagpur, Faridabad, Kanpur, Siliguri, Aurangabad, Salem, Guntur, Vapi, Hubli, Madurai, Vizag, Meerut, Rajahmundry, Coimbatore, Warangal, Jodhpur, Agra, Mysuru, Solan, Hisar and Rajkot.

“Expanding our current sales network from six to 70 cities, comes on the heels of the overwhelming demand from our customers ever since we started rolling out our bikes and the encouraging response from the governments at the Centre and states. Our new sales network will help us cater to this strong order bank across the country and further help us in the EV revolution”, added Sharma in a statement.

With a claimed 50 Nm of torque from its 3 kW electric motor, the Revolt RV400 has enough punch to take it to a top speed of 85 kph (in Sport mode). That drops to 65 kph in Normal mode, and 45 kph in Eco mode. Range is pegged at 80 km in Sport mode, 100 km in Normal mode and 150 km in Eco mode. Charging the bike to full takes a claimed 4.5 hours.

With central and state government subsidies factored in, the Revolt RV400 will cost less than many popular petrol motorcycles on sale today. In June, the Revolt RV400's price was slashed to Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom), thanks to an increase in FAME-II subsidy for electric two-wheelers.

Revolt is also set to launch the RV1 early in 2022, a new entry-level electric motorcycle that will replace the Revolt RV300.

