Friday, March 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Renault reveals new, all electric, shape shifting Morphoz concept car

The concept car changes in two modes- the City mode and for longer journeys, the Travel mode.


OverdriveMar 06, 2020 17:34:18 IST

Renault has unveiled the Morphoz which is a shape-shifting concept car that is designed to act as both a city car and a long-range cruiser.

The concept sits on the adaptable CMF-EV skateboard chassis which pushes the wheels to corners and is designed to adopt the changing motor and battery set-ups with the smaller motors helping in providing more interior space.

The concept car changes in two modes- the City mode and the Travel mode. In City mode, the 40kWh battery offers around 400km of range with Renault saying that this range is enough for around 90 per cent of daily usage. For longer journeys, the Morphoz can be switched to Travel mode. Special extensions which use similar technology of a plane wing stretches the A-pillar and the rear. This increases its length from 4,400mm to 4,800mm and the wheelbase from 2,730mm to 2,930mm, thereby providing more passenger space and luggage capacity.

Renault reveals new, all electric, shape shifting Morphoz concept car

The concept car changes in two modes- the City mode and the Travel mode. Image credit: Overdrive

The Morphoz's styling showcases the future Renault design trends with the signature slim lights that sweep across the car's grille. The front wings that take inspiration from the side grilles as seen on 1910s Renaults is seen in the Travel mode. The front air intakes become narrower in Travel mode to provide greater efficiency.

In the interiors, the traditional control instruments can be hidden away using a folding panel and most controls are displayed on an L-shaped screen. The steering wheel has a 10.2-inch screen built into it, which can be used to control most of the car's functions.

The Morphoz is not a fully self-driving machine but comes with level-three autonomy.

Laurens van den Acker, EVP, Corporate Design, Groupe Renault, said, "Bold in its modularity, innovative in its design, human centric through its ability to facilitate sharing and exchange, the Morphoz concept perfectly embodies the new LIVINGTECHTM philosophy of Renault's Design. Technology in all its forms - design, on-board intelligence, connectivity, interior layout - serves a new travel experience for all vehicle users. From the everyday to the weekend and holiday experience. The Morphoz concept is a truly living experience."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Hyundai motor

Hyundai motor unveils the 'Sensuous Sportiness' prophecy concept EV

Mar 06, 2020
Hyundai motor unveils the 'Sensuous Sportiness' prophecy concept EV
Citroen Ami electric urban mobility solution debuts globally at a starting price of € 6,000

Citroen Ami electric

Citroen Ami electric urban mobility solution debuts globally at a starting price of € 6,000

Mar 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020