Overdrive

Renault has unveiled the Morphoz which is a shape-shifting concept car that is designed to act as both a city car and a long-range cruiser.

The concept sits on the adaptable CMF-EV skateboard chassis which pushes the wheels to corners and is designed to adopt the changing motor and battery set-ups with the smaller motors helping in providing more interior space.

The concept car changes in two modes- the City mode and the Travel mode. In City mode, the 40kWh battery offers around 400km of range with Renault saying that this range is enough for around 90 per cent of daily usage. For longer journeys, the Morphoz can be switched to Travel mode. Special extensions which use similar technology of a plane wing stretches the A-pillar and the rear. This increases its length from 4,400mm to 4,800mm and the wheelbase from 2,730mm to 2,930mm, thereby providing more passenger space and luggage capacity.

The Morphoz's styling showcases the future Renault design trends with the signature slim lights that sweep across the car's grille. The front wings that take inspiration from the side grilles as seen on 1910s Renaults is seen in the Travel mode. The front air intakes become narrower in Travel mode to provide greater efficiency.

In the interiors, the traditional control instruments can be hidden away using a folding panel and most controls are displayed on an L-shaped screen. The steering wheel has a 10.2-inch screen built into it, which can be used to control most of the car's functions.

The Morphoz is not a fully self-driving machine but comes with level-three autonomy.

Laurens van den Acker, EVP, Corporate Design, Groupe Renault, said, "Bold in its modularity, innovative in its design, human centric through its ability to facilitate sharing and exchange, the Morphoz concept perfectly embodies the new LIVINGTECHTM philosophy of Renault's Design. Technology in all its forms - design, on-board intelligence, connectivity, interior layout - serves a new travel experience for all vehicle users. From the everyday to the weekend and holiday experience. The Morphoz concept is a truly living experience."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.