Tuesday, February 05, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Renault-Nissan alliance to tie up with Google to develop autonomous taxis: Report

The partners are considering the joint development of unmanned taxis using Nissan vehicles.

Reuters Feb 05, 2019 21:11:33 IST

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance will tie up with Alphabet Inc’s Google to develop autonomous taxis and other services using self-driving vehicles, the Nikkei reported on 5 February.

Google’s self-driving car company Waymo will work with the carmakers and announce a plan for the arrangement as early as this spring, the business daily reported.

The partners are considering the joint development of unmanned taxis using Nissan vehicles and a system that handles reservation and payments, Nikkei said.

Google's Waymo.

Representational image.

A spokesman at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance Nick Twork said, “This (Nikkei) story is based on rumours and speculation.  We have nothing to announce.”

Google’s Waymo declined to comment.

Last month, Nissan Motor Corp said its board remained committed to the carmaker’s alliance with Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp after directors met to discuss the ongoing investigation into former chairman Carlos Ghosn and ways to bolster governance.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

Waymo

Google's self-driving car spinoff Waymo to expand manufacturing facility

Jan 24, 2019

autonomous cars

Self-driving cars are still a thing of the future: Here are five reasons why

Feb 04, 2019

NewsTracker

Nissan poised to propose Carlos Ghosn replacement on board; new Renault chief Jean-Dominique Senard likely choice: Report

Feb 04, 2019

Alphabet

Alphabet's Q4 2018 revenue rose to $39.28 billion, 83% of it came from Google ads

Feb 05, 2019

Nissan

2019 Nissan Leaf electric hatchback confirmed to launch in India later this year

Jan 23, 2019

Nissan Kicks SUV

2019 Nissan Kicks SUV launched in four trims; starting at Rs 9.55 lakh in India

Jan 22, 2019

science

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019

Wildlife

Would the owner of a USB stick found in poop from a leopard seal speak up please?

Feb 05, 2019

3D Printing

Groundbreaking new 3D printer 'the replicator' uses light to print objects in resin

Feb 05, 2019

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019