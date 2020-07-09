Thursday, July 09, 2020Back to
Renault Kwid RXL 1.0L launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.16 lakh

The RXL variant includes LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth for audio streaming and telephony and so on.


OverdriveJul 09, 2020 14:54:09 IST

Renault India has sold a total of 3.5 lakh units of the Kwid hatchback till date. To celebrate this feat, the French car manufacturer has launched a new RXL variant on the Kwid with 1-litre petrol engine. The Kwid RXL with manual transmission has been priced at Rs 4.16 lakh while the AMT variant will be available at Rs 4.48 lakh, ex-showroom. The company claims that the 1.0L AMT RXL is the most affordable AMT car on sale in India.

Renault Kwid RXL

The features list of the RXL variant includes LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth for audio streaming and telephony, front power windows, integrated roof spoiler, lane change indicator, 12V power socket, USB and Aux connectivity, remote keyless entry with central locking and more. With the recent update, Renault India will be offering RXL variant in both the 800cc and 1-litre models of the Kwid hatchback. In terms of safety, the Kwid comes with a range of active and passive safety features including Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co Driver Seat belt reminder, speed alert, standard across all variants.

The 2020 Renualt Kwid is being offered in Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue. One can also customize their Kwid from choosing between accessories packs such as Essential pack, SUV pack, Chrome pack and Urban pack. The hatchback is offered with an optional extended warranty upto 5 year and 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery.

"The global launch of Renault Kwid was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault's growth ambitions. Kwid has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 Lakh Kwid families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. Kwid, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game changer for us," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The company has also announced a host of offers which includes Buy Now Pay Later scheme where customers can buy a Renault car and start paying their EMI after 3 months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or through My Renault App. There are also offers across the product range including cash offers, exchange benefits and finance at a special rate of 8.25%. These are complemented by additional loyalty offers for its existing customers. Renault India has also rolled out additional benefits for doctors and police personnel, under its Care for Caregivers program, as a gesture to thank the efforts of the professionals engaged in fighting the COVID-19 battle in India.

 

