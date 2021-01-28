FP Trending

Renault has finally unveiled the new subcompact SUV called Renault Kiger. The new Renault Kiger shares a lot with the Magnite, in terms of powertrain and platform. This will be a significant model for the company that will be positioned alongside the Nissan Magnite. The Renault Kiger has been listed on the official website. Renault will be targeting the Kiger against cars like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite.

Renault Kiger: What to expect

The car has been built on the CMF-A+ platform and is expected to retain 80 percent of the design that was shown in the prototype. The Renault Kiger will come powered by a pair of petrol engines that include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which is also seen in the new Renault Triber, along with the new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine that is seen on the new Nissan Magnite. The Renault Kiger is expected to come with a five-speed manual gearbox in the standard model along with an option CVT automatic unit in selected models.

In terms of features, the Renault Kiger is expected to come with some new features like Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with wireless phone charging option, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a sunroof on the top trim models. Other features would include a digital instrument cluster, dual glovebox and more.

In terms of design, the new Kiger will come with a new design identity that was spotted in some recent teasers. The car is expected to come with a split headlight setup with indicator/DRLs on top and the headlights placed below. It is expected to come with a tri-beam projector light, whereas the bumper would come with the wide air dam and underbody cladding. The rear too is expected to have some similarities with the Magnite and will get C-shaped taillights.