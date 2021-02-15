tech2 News Staff

The Renault Kiger has been launched in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 5.45 lakh for the base petrol-manual version, and going all the way up to Rs 9.55 lakh for the top-spec Turbo CVT version (all prices, ex-showroom). The Kiger, which marks Renault's entry into India's hotly-contested sub-four-metre SUV segment, was revealed in production form only at the end of January, and is now India's most affordable compact SUV, undercutting the base Nissan Magnite's price by Rs 4,000.

2021 Renault Kiger dimensions and platform

Just like its cousin, the Nissan Magnite, the Renault Kiger, too, is based on the Alliance’s CMF-A+ platform. It’s 3,991mm long, 1,750mm wide and 1,600mm tall, and has a 2,500mm-long wheelbase. Despite not being larger than its rivals, Renault claims the Kiger offers segment-leading cabin space, and at 405 litres, also has the largest boot in its class. Ground clearance for the Renault Kiger is rated at 205mm, and top-spec variants will ride on 16-inch alloy wheels shod in 195/60-section tyres.

There will be a total of six colour options for the Kiger, and in what is an unusual (but welcome) move, Renault will offer dual-tone paint options on all variants.

2021 Renault Kiger interior and features

On the inside, the Renault Kiger follows a neat and simple design theme, and adopts a dark colour scheme. Taking centre stage on the neat and simple dashboard is an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and there’s also a 7.0-inch digital instruments display.

In terms of features, the top-spec Renault Kiger will be equipped with an eight-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, backlit steering controls, wireless phone charging, auto climate control, a PM2.5 filter, reverse camera and more.

On the safety front, the fully-loaded Renault Kiger gets front and side airbags, as well as ABS and a seatbelt reminder system.

2021 Renault Kiger engine and gearbox options

The Kiger borrows its powertrains from the Magnite, so it will be available with two petrol engine options, and there will be no diesel engine on offer. Buyers can choose between a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally-aspirated unit that makes 72hp and 96Nm of torque, and a turbocharged version of the same engine, which churns out 100hp and 160Nm of torque.

As is the case with the Magnite, the Kiger gets a 5-speed manual as standard, and the turbo-petrol version is also available with a CVT automatic. The difference, however, is that unlike the Magnite, the naturally-aspirated Kiger is also available with a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT); something that isn’t yet offered with the Nissan.

Renault Kiger rivals

Nissan shocked one and all with the rock-bottom starting price of the Magnite at the time of its launch, and Renault has gone down the same path and priced the Kiger rather aggressively. At present, the Kiger will have to do battle with the Magnite, as well as established players in the segment, such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Mahindra XUV300.